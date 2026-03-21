Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade for Maxx Crosby? - NFL Trade Rumors (2026)

Could the Buccaneers Make a Move for Maxx Crosby? - A Trade Analysis

The Buccaneers are facing a crucial decision regarding defensive end Maxx Crosby, with the Raiders setting a high asking price of two first-round picks and a player. The question on everyone's mind is whether Tampa Bay will pull the trigger on this potential blockbuster trade.

In a recent article, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times delves into this very topic, exploring the reasons why the Buccaneers might hesitate. One significant factor is the team's long-standing General Manager, Jason Licht, who is known for his rarity in trading draft picks. Additionally, the team's history with acquiring edge rushers has been less than favorable.

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However, the Buccaneers could use some reinforcement at the position. Haason Reddick's performance in 2025 fell short of expectations after a substantial one-year deal, and YaYa Diaby is their primary pass rusher. There is also optimism surrounding David Walker, a promising fourth-round pick from 2025 who suffered an ACL injury early in training camp.

Stroud's article primarily focuses on why the Buccaneers might not pursue Crosby, but it also hints at the possibility. He suggests that Licht's history might hold true, as he rarely pursues high-profile players. Yet, the potential benefits could be significant.

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The Raiders, with minority owner Tom Brady having a say in football operations, might be willing to part with Crosby to favor the GM who helped Brady secure his seventh Super Bowl ring. This could create a strategic move for both teams.

The Buccaneers hold the 15th overall pick, and a potential trade could involve offering a lower pick in 2026 and a future first-rounder. The question remains: would the Raiders accept a player the Buccaneers are willing to trade? While Raiders GM John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak made positive remarks about Crosby, a recent report by Jay Glazer suggests Crosby's dissatisfaction with his situation in Oakland.

Ultimately, the Raiders might have to accept the best offer they receive. With the possibility of acquiring Tampa Bay's 2026 pick, the Buccaneers could be a strong contender in this potential trade, leaving fans and analysts alike eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade for Maxx Crosby? - NFL Trade Rumors (2026)

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