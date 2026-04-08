Will the Portland Trail Blazers Leave? Tom Dundon's NBA Purchase & Stadium Deal (2026)

Portland's Trail Blazers: A Potential Departure?

In a move that has sparked concern among Oregon sports enthusiasts, Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is set to acquire the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. However, the team's future in Portland hangs in the balance as the state considers a significant investment to upgrade their aging arena.

The Trail Blazers have been an integral part of Portland's sports landscape for over five decades. But with Dundon's purchase looming and the Moda Center in need of extensive repairs, some fear the franchise could be on the move. Sports columnist Bill Oram from The Oregonian newspaper has voiced these concerns, urging local leaders to take action.

"I fear the Trail Blazers could be as good as gone," Oram wrote, highlighting the potential loss of Portland's NBA team. His column sparked a response from Oregon lawmakers, who introduced legislation to provide up to $600 million in public funding for the Moda Center's renovation. This proposal has gained support from top Democrats, who control the state's legislature.

But here's where it gets controversial... Dundon, known for his tough negotiating tactics, has reportedly valued the Blazers at over $4 billion. With talks of selling part of the Hurricanes to fund this purchase, it raises questions about his long-term plans for the franchise. Oram suggests that Dundon's ability to move the team is a key factor in its value.

And this is the part most people miss... Portland has already experienced the loss of its NBA rival, the Seattle SuperSonics, nearly two decades ago. Seattle still lacks an NBA team, and Portland's chances of attracting a new franchise would be slim if the Trail Blazers were to leave. Oram mentions potential destinations like Kansas City, St. Louis, Louisville, and Vancouver.

The threat of relocation, whether real or implied, often serves as a powerful motivator for cities and politicians. It's a common tactic used during negotiations for arena renovations or new facilities. Portland, without an MLB, NFL, or NHL team, understands the importance of retaining its NBA franchise.

"I'd rather be cautious and overreact than watch Portland lose its greatest jewel," Oram wrote, emphasizing the potential impact of the Trail Blazers' departure.

Dundon's reputation as a tough negotiator is well-established. In Raleigh, discussions over lease extensions, public funding for arena upgrades, and land development around the Lenovo Center took months to finalize. Raleigh and Wake County are currently financing a $300 million renovation of the Lenovo Center, and Dundon has secured the rights to develop land surrounding the arena, potentially jumpstarting west Raleigh's development.

"I like Tom 85% of the time," said Philip Isley, chairman of the Centennial Authority, reflecting on the challenging negotiations. "The process was hard, but we respected each other throughout."

Dundon's ambitions extend beyond the NBA, as he has publicly expressed his desire to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to North Carolina.

The future of the Portland Trail Blazers remains uncertain, and the upcoming decision on the arena deal could be a pivotal moment for the franchise and the city of Portland.