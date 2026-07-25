Will Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Lose Their Royal Homes? The Latest Scandal Explained (2026)

The recent scandal involving Prince Andrew has raised questions about the future of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their royal privileges. The sisters have long been associated with the royal family, but their involvement with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the scrutiny of their business dealings have put their royal status in jeopardy.

Beatrice and Eugenie's royal homes, including apartments in St James's Palace and Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, are part of a private arrangement with the King. This agreement allows them to use these palaces as second homes, despite having primary residences elsewhere. However, the scandal has led to a re-evaluation of their royal roles and privileges.

Emily Nash, HELLO!'s royal editor, notes that the sisters' proximity to the King and the royal family has been maintained despite the scandals surrounding their parents. Yet, the renewed focus on their own interactions with Epstein and business dealings has placed them in the spotlight. The question now is whether their royal homes and privileges will be affected by the ongoing scandal.

Beatrice, 37, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reside in Oxfordshire with their children, while Eugenie, 35, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have a home in Portugal. The sisters' royal roles and the potential consequences of the scandal remain uncertain, leaving the public and royal observers alike awaiting further developments.