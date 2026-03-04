Will Katie Taylor Fight Ronda Rousey? Retirement Plans & Potential UFC Crossover (2026)

Could Katie Taylor's boxing career get a second wind with a crossover bout against former UFC champion Ronda Rousey? It's a tantalizing prospect, but one that may be a bridge too far. Taylor, 39, has hinted at retirement in 2026, but the idea of a sensational fight against Rousey has piqued her interest. The last time Taylor was in the ring was in July, when she defeated Amanda Serrano for the third time at Madison Square Garden. Rousey, meanwhile, hasn't fought since 2016, when she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, before moving into WWE. The loss to Nunes came on the heels of a shocking defeat to Holly Holm in 2015, which ended her undefeated streak of 12 fights. Promoter Eddie Hearn is skeptical about the potential fight, telling Sky Sports, "Katie Taylor against Ronda Rousey. I don't really see the legs in it, if I'm honest." Hearn points out that the fight wouldn't be particularly competitive, but he acknowledges that the world is full of surprises. After all, Anthony Joshua's fight against Jake Paul wasn't exactly a competitive bout, but it still drew 33 million global viewers on Netflix. So, what would it take to convince Taylor to fight again? Hearn believes it would take something very special. "When we talk about fighting again, Katie has got to make her decision," he said. "Will she fight again? There is probably a good chance she might not. There's also a chance she might, but she's done so much." The question remains: could a fight against Rousey be the special something that changes Taylor's mind? It's a controversial idea, and one that could spark a lot of discussion. What do you think? Would you like to see Katie Taylor take on Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments below!