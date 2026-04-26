Will James Harden Make His Cavs Debut This Saturday? (2026)

James Harden's Cavs Debut Delayed: Trade Pending, Injury Concerns

The highly anticipated debut of James Harden with the Cleveland Cavaliers may have to wait. Initially expected to play on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden's participation is now in doubt due to a 'trade pending' designation. This is a common occurrence for recently traded players, with 18 players currently on the league's injury report in a similar situation.

If Harden cannot play on Saturday, he will have to wait until Monday when the Cavs conclude their Western Conference road trip against the Denver Nuggets. The trade was officially announced on Wednesday, with Harden missing his last two games with the Los Angeles Clippers for personal reasons related to the impending trade.

Harden's absence from the court since January 30th adds to the anticipation of his debut. On the season, he is averaging an impressive 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, with shooting splits of .419/.347/.901. However, the Cavaliers may also be without another key player, Dean Wade, who has been added to the injury report with a left ankle sprain, making him questionable for the game.

Wade's average contributions this season include 5.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, with shooting splits of .417/.340/.750. Additionally, the Cavaliers will be without Evan Mobley (calf), Max Strus (foot), and Emanuel Miller (G League) for the upcoming game.

The delay in Harden's debut and the potential absence of other key players could impact the Cavaliers' performance. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the full potential of the team, as the trade and injury concerns continue to unfold.