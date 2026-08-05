Will Erling Haaland Play for Man City vs. Nottingham Forest? Latest Injury Update & Guardiola's Plan (2026)

The football world is abuzz with anticipation as Manchester City prepares for a crucial match against Nottingham Forest, but a cloud of uncertainty looms over the fitness of their star striker, Erling Haaland. Will he be ready to grace the pitch and lead the Citizens to victory?

The recent Leeds United game exposed a glaring void in City's offense, sparking renewed anxiety among fans. It all began in February when Haaland's health became a concern during the Fulham match, prompting his substitution at half-time due to 'niggles,' as Pep Guardiola later explained. Yet, his full 90-minute appearance ten days later seemed to allay those fears.

But here's where the plot thickens: Haaland's absence in the Leeds game reignited worries. The Norwegian sensation was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team scraped a 1-0 win, courtesy of Antoine Semenyo's lone goal. This leaves fans wondering: Is Haaland ready for the Nottingham Forest clash?

Guardiola, the master tactician, initially played coy about Haaland's availability, stating he didn't have an answer post-Leeds game but downplayed the injury's severity. However, as the week progressed, he offered a glimmer of hope, revealing that Haaland felt much better, but the final decision would hinge on his performance in the upcoming training session.

With Haaland's involvement in training confirmed, his return to the starting lineup seems probable. Guardiola, however, is likely to exercise caution, given Haaland's remarkable goal-scoring record this season, accounting for nearly a third of City's total goals across all competitions.

The question of Haaland's replacement against Nottingham Forest is intriguing. Guardiola's strategy against Leeds raised eyebrows, particularly with the inclusion of Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian forward. Marmoush, the only other natural striker in the squad, has been biding his time, often relegated to a midfield role due to Haaland's dominance. He is expected to start again, but the spotlight might shift to Semenyo, who thrived in a rare two-striker formation against Leeds.

Semenyo's performance could influence Guardiola's strategy against Nottingham Forest, especially if Haaland's fitness remains a concern. And this is the part most people miss: the potential impact of a tactical shift on City's overall game plan.

So, will Haaland's presence be felt on the pitch on Wednesday? The suspense builds as Guardiola weighs the risks and rewards of fielding his star player. Stay tuned as the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of this critical decision.