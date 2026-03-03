Will Day's Impressive Comeback: A Midfield Star Returns (2026)

The Hawks' Midfield Star: Will Day's Journey to Recovery and Return

The Hawthorn football club witnessed a remarkable comeback story as Will Day, a key midfielder, made a triumphant return to the field after a challenging season. Day's journey began with a surprise tackle during pre-season training, which left the new head of development, Daniel Giansiracusa, in awe. This tackle was a stark reminder of the player's resilience and determination.

Day's 2025 season was cut short due to recurring bone stress injuries in his right foot, a problem that plagued him since the start of 2024. The 24-year-old's absence from the preliminary final and the 2024 finals series was a significant setback. However, his determination to recover and return to the field was unwavering.

The player's recovery process involved a gradual build-up across the off-season and the first half of the pre-season. On Monday, he was finally let off the leash, indicating a promising step towards his full recovery. Day's return to training was a significant milestone, as he had been restricted to just six appearances in the previous season.

Despite not participating in the match simulation at the end of the session, Day is set to integrate into match play in the coming weeks, with practice matches against Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in February. This gradual return to full fitness is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

The Hawthorn team also welcomed back captain James Sicily, who completed most of the session after a shoulder reconstruction in October. The 31-year-old is expected to return to full contact training after the annual pre-season camp in Torquay, further strengthening the team's midfield.

However, the team faced some challenges with key forward Mabior Chol, who was absent from training due to illness. Father-son recruit Will McCabe and first-round pick Cam Nairn also had to deal with back soreness and stress fractures, respectively, requiring modified programs and conservative approaches.

Despite these setbacks, the Hawthorn Hawks remain optimistic and open to trial opportunities for players like Flynn Perez and Ethan Stanley, who are vying for rookie contracts. The club's flexibility and commitment to player development are key to their success, as they aim to build a strong and resilient team for the upcoming season.