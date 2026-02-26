Will Anderson Channels Nick Saban After Texans Playoff Win! | NFL Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Will Anderson just pulled off a Nick Saban-level mindset shift that could redefine his career—and it’s already paying dividends. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this the secret sauce to the Houston Texans’ historic playoff run, or just another case of a player echoing their former coach’s mantra? Let’s dive in.

On a chilly Monday night, the Houston Texans etched their names into franchise history by securing their first-ever road playoff win, dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the NFL wild-card game. Former Alabama standout Will Anderson couldn’t help but channel his inner Nick Saban during the post-game celebration. When ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Anderson about Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ message, the response was pure Saban: ‘It’s not taking the rat poison, not taking the rat poison,’ Anderson repeated, addressing Saban directly. ‘We’re not taking the rat poison, coach.’

And this is the part most people miss: Anderson’s description of Ryans could easily be mistaken for Saban himself. ‘We’re talking about a guy who thrives on challenges, who’s obsessed with the process,’ Anderson explained. ‘His mentality is always, ‘How do we get better? How do we overcome this?’ That’s something I carry with me every day.’ It’s a philosophy that’s as much about football as it is about life—every game, every season, every moment is a new challenge to conquer. That’s the beauty of the sport, right?

The Texans’ defense was nothing short of legendary, holding the Steelers to just 175 total yards, including a mere 81 in the second half. Ryans hailed it as the best defensive performance in the franchise’s 24-year history. Sheldon Rankins sealed the deal with a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Aaron Rodgers, in what might be his final game, was limited to just 146 passing yards.

Now, the Texans face their next challenge: a showdown with the New England Patriots (15-3) on Sunday, with a shot at the AFC Championship game on the line.

