Will Anderson Channels Nick Saban After Texans Playoff Win! | NFL Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Will Anderson just pulled off a Nick Saban-level mindset shift that could redefine his career—and it’s already paying dividends. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this the secret sauce to the Houston Texans’ historic playoff run, or just another case of a player echoing their former coach’s mantra? Let’s dive in.

On a chilly Monday night, the Houston Texans etched their names into franchise history by securing their first-ever road playoff win, dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the NFL wild-card game. Former Alabama standout Will Anderson couldn’t help but channel his inner Nick Saban during the post-game celebration. When ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Anderson about Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ message, the response was pure Saban: ‘It’s not taking the rat poison, not taking the rat poison,’ Anderson repeated, addressing Saban directly. ‘We’re not taking the rat poison, coach.’

See Also
Arkansas Razorbacks Land West Virginia Transfer OL Ayden Bussell | Hog NewsPatriots vs. Broncos: NFL Experts Break Down AFC Championship Game & AFC East DramaEagles OC Search: Candidates Seek Autonomy, Top Names EmergeSteelers Offseason Breakdown: Free Agents, Coaching Search & Roster Moves

And this is the part most people miss: Anderson’s description of Ryans could easily be mistaken for Saban himself. ‘We’re talking about a guy who thrives on challenges, who’s obsessed with the process,’ Anderson explained. ‘His mentality is always, ‘How do we get better? How do we overcome this?’ That’s something I carry with me every day.’ It’s a philosophy that’s as much about football as it is about life—every game, every season, every moment is a new challenge to conquer. That’s the beauty of the sport, right?

See Also
Xadavien Sims' SEC Transfer: A New Chapter for the Former Oregon Star

The Texans’ defense was nothing short of legendary, holding the Steelers to just 175 total yards, including a mere 81 in the second half. Ryans hailed it as the best defensive performance in the franchise’s 24-year history. Sheldon Rankins sealed the deal with a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Aaron Rodgers, in what might be his final game, was limited to just 146 passing yards.

Now, the Texans face their next challenge: a showdown with the New England Patriots (15-3) on Sunday, with a shot at the AFC Championship game on the line. But here’s the question that’ll spark debate: Can the Texans sustain this Saban-esque mindset and make a deep playoff run, or will the pressure of higher stakes expose their limits? Let us know what you think in the comments—is this team the real deal, or just riding a wave of momentum?

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Mark Heim, a senior writer and co-host of a daily sports radio show on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, provided additional insights. Heim has been recognized with awards for his writing, headlines, and more.

Will Anderson Channels Nick Saban After Texans Playoff Win! | NFL Highlights & Analysis (2026)

References

Top Articles
Kris Letang Returns to Pittsburgh Penguins Practice: Is He Back for Sunday's Game?
Alex Honnold's Shocking Netflix Pay for Taipei 101 Free Solo!
Percy Jackson Season 3: Ending an Era and Starting Fresh! (Disney+)
Latest Posts
Ja Morant Injury Update: UCL Sprain, Out for 3 Weeks | NBA News
Craig Kimbrel Signs Minor League Deal with Mets: Can the Veteran Reliever Still Dominate?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5797

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.