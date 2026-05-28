Will Alex Ovechkin Return to the KHL? Future Plans Discussed! (2026)

The fate of a hockey legend hangs in the balance! Will Alex Ovechkin, the iconic winger, remain with the Washington Capitals, or will he return to his roots in the KHL? It's a decision that has fans and the hockey world on the edge of their seats.

Ovechkin's contract with the Capitals is set to expire in July, and the star player has kept everyone guessing about his future plans. In a recent interview, the KHL President, Alexei Morozov, revealed that they plan to discuss Ovechkin's next steps in the summer, respecting his current NHL commitments. But here's where it gets intriguing: Ovechkin has openly expressed his desire to return to Dynamo Moscow in the KHL, where his professional journey began.

A potential homecoming? Ovechkin, a product of Dynamo's academy, played four years with the club in the Russian Super League. He even returned to the team during the 2012-13 NHL lockout, bringing along Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom. The Dynamo President, Viktor Voronin, has been vocal about negotiating with Ovechkin, while the Capitals' management has been more reserved, with general manager Chris Patrick stating they haven't discussed retirement plans in detail.

As the season unfolds, Ovechkin has been reminiscing, exchanging jerseys with NHL stars and rivals alike. But will these sentimental gestures hint at his future plans? Only time will tell. With Ovechkin's remarkable career achievements, including reaching the 900-goal and 1,500-game milestones, the question remains: What's next for this hockey legend?

And this is the part most people miss—Ovechkin's decision could spark a debate about player loyalty and the impact of international careers on the NHL. Do you think Ovechkin should return to his KHL roots, or is there more for him to achieve in the NHL? Share your thoughts in the comments below!