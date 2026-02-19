WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto x NEEDLES: Unveiling the Iconic Collaborative Capsule Collection (2026)

Fashion's power duo is here! WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto and NEEDLES are joining forces, creating a buzz in the fashion world with their upcoming collaborative capsule. This collection promises to be a feast for the eyes, blending the distinctive styles of these iconic brands.

But wait, there's more! This collaboration isn't just about fashion; it's a symbol of unity. The collection showcases a unique dual-logo embroidery, featuring embroidered roses and butterflies, a nod to both brands' identities. But here's where it gets intriguing: the iconic butterfly motif takes on a new life, with two butterflies dancing around a vibrant blue rose, symbolizing the partnership's essence.

The capsule includes five statement pieces, each crafted with precision. Imagine sleek black tracksuits with a twist of vivid blue accents, and a sophisticated rose-accented jersey jacket. The Track Jacket, Easy 3B Jacket, Track Crew Neck Shirt, and two variations of Track Pants are set to redefine your wardrobe.

But the real showstopper? The Easy 3B Jacket, a non-track piece, boasts a playful design with subtle embroidery peeking from the chest pocket. Crafted from premium jersey material, it offers both comfort and elegance, making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars, fashion lovers! This highly anticipated collection will be available on January 14 via WILDSIDE's webstore, with prices ranging from ¥35,200 JPY to ¥49,500 JPY (approx. $220 USD to $310 USD).

Are you ready to embrace this fashion fusion? What do you think about this unique collaboration? Share your thoughts below!

Recommended Articles
