Wildlife Trade & Zoonotic Disease Risk (How Risk Grows Over Time) (2026)

The wildlife trade is a ticking time bomb for zoonotic diseases, and the longer we ignore this, the more we put ourselves at risk. This is the stark reality that new research has brought to light, highlighting a direct link between the wildlife trade and the emergence of infectious diseases with pandemic potential.

When we talk about the wildlife trade, we're not just referring to a single transaction; it's a complex web of activities, from capture to breeding, transportation, and sale, each creating an opportunity for pathogens to jump from animals to humans. And the more we engage in these practices, the higher the risk becomes.

The numbers don't lie: 41% of traded mammal species share at least one pathogen with humans, compared to a mere 6.4% of non-traded species. This is a staggering difference, and it only gets worse when we consider the intensity of contact in live animal markets and illegal trade, where the risk of pathogen sharing is even higher.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the cumulative effect of time. The longer a species remains in the wildlife trade, the more pathogens it shares with humans. It's almost as if each decade of trade is a step towards a potential pandemic. This is a clear indication that we need to reevaluate our relationship with wildlife and the trade that surrounds it.

From my perspective, this research is a wake-up call. It shows that zoonotic spillover is not a random event but a predictable consequence of our actions. We can't continue to turn a blind eye to the risks associated with the wildlife trade. The evidence is clear: we need stricter regulations and better surveillance systems to monitor and assess the zoonotic risks associated with wildlife trade.

If we don't take action, we're playing with fire. The wildlife trade is a breeding ground for potential pandemics, and it's time we treated it as such. The solution lies in managing this trade more responsibly and reducing our exposure to these risks. It's a matter of public health, and we can't afford to get it wrong.