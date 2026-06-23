Wildfire Update: Lobstick Fire Grows to 19,000 Hectares - Evacuation Orders in Effect (2026)

The Lobstick wildfire, a blazing inferno, has ravaged over 19,000 hectares, posing a grave threat to the Shellbrook community and beyond. As of Saturday morning, the fire's relentless march north towards Shellbrook continues, with the town still approximately 11 kilometers away. However, the looming presence of the fire has cast a dark shadow over the region, with smoke and ash permeating the air and raising concerns among residents.

The situation is dire, and the response has been swift and coordinated. Helicopter, water bombers, retardant tankers, and Q400 planes are all in action, battling the blaze from the skies. The federal government's heavy helicopter is expected to join the fray soon, adding to the aerial assault. Yet, amidst the chaos, a peculiar challenge emerges: the curiosity of onlookers.

The Shellbrook Fire and Rescue team has issued a stark warning on Facebook, highlighting the dangers posed by people driving on back roads and hampering rescue efforts. The post underscores the human tendency to be drawn to the spectacle of the fire, smoke, and aerial firefighting operations. However, this curiosity comes at a perilous cost, as emergency vehicles navigate swiftly, and lives are put at risk.

The Lobstick fire's conditions remain unforgiving, characterized by dry and windy weather, which exacerbates the situation. The fire's intensity is evident in the vast volume of smoke it generates, impacting both ground and air crews. This has necessitated the deployment of a substantial number of resources, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The SPSA (Southern Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency) is adeptly managing the crisis, adjusting plans to prioritize safety and human life while adapting to the ever-changing conditions. Residents are urged to take the evacuation orders seriously, as disregarding them puts lives at risk, including those of emergency services staff. The evacuation process is complex, with two orders in place, affecting the RM of Shellbrook and the Red Earth Cree Nation.

The evacuation of the RM of Shellbrook has led to the displacement of approximately 65 households, or 130 people, who are receiving much-needed support. The evacuation order encompasses individuals in the hamlet of Holbein, located one mile west and five miles east of Shellbrook, and those south of Hwy 3 to the rural RM of Shellbrook border. The Red Earth Cree Nation, facing an even more dire threat, has declared a State of Emergency and is initiating an immediate evacuation of its community members.

The evacuation process is a well-coordinated affair, with 13 buses scheduled to arrive on Saturday, transporting prioritized residents to Prince Albert and hotels in Saskatoon. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, as the wildfire's relentless advance poses a direct threat to Highway 55 and the surrounding areas.

In conclusion, the Lobstick wildfire is a formidable force, demanding a coordinated and serious response from all involved. The bravery of firefighters and the resilience of the affected communities are a testament to the human spirit in the face of adversity. As the evacuation efforts continue, the hope is that the fire will be contained, and the region will begin the arduous journey of recovery and rebuilding.