Wildfire Smoke Forces MLB and MLS Schedule Changes: Mets-Phillies Game Postponed (2026)

Wildfire smoke has once again disrupted outdoor sporting events, this time affecting Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games in the United States. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies had their game time moved up an hour due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires, while the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire MLS game was postponed altogether. This is not an isolated incident; it's a growing trend that raises important questions about the impact of climate change on sports and public health.