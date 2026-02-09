Wildcard: Andrea Londo Stars in New Tennis Drama with David Arquette! (2026)

In a striking and emotional portrayal of resilience, Andrea Londo stars in the indie film "Wildcard," alongside renowned actors David Arquette, James Le Gros, and Jeremy Gimenez. This heartfelt drama has recently wrapped up production and is generating buzz ahead of its presentation at the upcoming European Film Market.

"Wildcard," which marks Greg Bekkers’ first venture as a director, delves into the life of Isabel Collins, played by Londo. Isabel, once celebrated as a tennis prodigy, finds herself navigating the difficult path of recovery after rehabilitation while trying to rediscover her sense of self in a world that previously glorified her self-destructive behavior. As she returns to her childhood home located near the U.S.-Mexico border, Isabel faces the daunting challenges of mending fractured familial relationships, confronting her unresolved trauma, and battling the persistent lure of addiction.

Sales agency Mavryk will spearhead worldwide distribution efforts for the film.

Both Bekkers and Londo are joining forces as producers under their Two Lands Films banner, collaborating with Hugo Martin Del Campo and Citlali Vasquez from the Mexican production house Casa Ajena. The film's casting was expertly handled by Steven Siebert, with the screenplay crafted by Jamie Lincoln.

In this compelling narrative, Arquette takes on the role of a charismatic yet disruptive presence in Isabel’s tumultuous life. Meanwhile, Le Gros portrays her estranged father, whose past failures continue to cast a shadow over the family's emotional well-being. Gimenez plays Gabe, Isabel’s half-brother and former coach, whose complex blend of loyalty, resentment, and moral rigidity forms the cornerstone of the film's interpersonal dynamics.

The cast also features talents like C.S. Lee from "For All Mankind," Zak Steiner known for "Euphoria," Kym Jackson from "We Bury the Dead," along with Vic Wolf and Ava Hewitt. Additionally, Juliana Ferreira embodies the role of Young Isabel, while Adam Perez Courtney plays Young Gabe.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the sport, Bekkers shared, "Tennis was my life for over 20 years, and I wanted to tell a story that reveals its grittier side. It was essential for our actors to genuinely play tennis. Both Andrea Londo and Jeremy Gimenez have competed at high levels, bringing an exciting authenticity to the film. 'Wildcard' is fundamentally centered around Isabel’s inner struggles, and Andrea grasped this from the very beginning. Her dedication, both as an actress and an athlete, serves as the film's anchor. We were indeed fortunate to be surrounded by such an outstanding supporting cast."

But here's where it gets controversial: how much of an artist's personal experiences should influence their work? Do you think Bekkers' background in tennis gives him an edge in telling this story authentically, or does it risk overshadowing the narrative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

