Wildcard Academy Disbands: What Happened to the CS:GO Team? (2026)

Breaking News: The Wildcard Academy Project Has Officially Shut Down. It seems the North American organization, Wildcard, has quietly disbanded its Academy team, marking the end of its journey as of early 2026. Dust2.us confirmed this news, revealing that the Academy roster will no longer be part of the organization. But what does this mean for the players and the future of Wildcard? Let's dive in.

Wildcard initially launched its Academy team at the start of 2025. They built an international lineup, primarily competing in the European tier three and tier two scenes. This was a bold move, aiming to cultivate new talent and strengthen the organization's competitive edge.

Following earlier promotions to the main team, Dust2.us reported that the remaining two players would not be continuing with Wildcard. Specifically, Vladyslav "leen" Stepanov had already departed in September, and Anton "doni" Savienkov is set to join an undisclosed team soon. This signals a complete overhaul of the Academy roster.

Now, you might be wondering, what were their achievements? The project didn't see huge success, mostly playing in smaller, online tournaments. They managed to win a few United21 seasons and made occasional appearances in the ESEA Advanced Division. One key factor was frequent roster changes, with no lineup staying together for longer than three months. This lack of stability likely hindered their ability to build consistent strategies and teamwork.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. The Academy project served a purpose. It provided the main team with valuable reinforcements heading into 2026. This means some players got promoted to the main team, which is a success in itself.

Here’s a look at the final Wildcard Academy roster:

Simon "sSen" Solnæs Iversen

Anton "doni" Savienkov

Miłosz "mhL" Knasiak

Vladyslav "leen" Stepanov

Meytar "AMSALEM" Amsalem

Łukasz "splawik" Jahns (Coach)

Controversy Alert: Do you think Wildcard made the right decision by disbanding the Academy team? Was it a worthwhile investment, even without major tournament wins? Share your thoughts in the comments below – let's get a discussion going!