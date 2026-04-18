Wild vs. Kings Tonight! Projected Lineup & Game Preview (2026)

The stage is set for an intense hockey showdown! Minnesota Wild is gearing up to face the Kings, aiming to bounce back from a recent shootout disappointment. But will they succeed? That's the million-dollar question!

Zoe Fiedler presents the anticipated lineup, a strategic arrangement of talent. However, remember, this is a projection, and last-minute adjustments are always possible.

Forwards:

- Kirill Kaprizov (97), Danila Yurov (22), and Mats Zuccarello (36) form a dynamic trio, ready to ignite the offense.

- Marcus Johansson (90), Joel Eriksson Ek (14), and Matt Boldy (12) bring a balanced blend of skill and grit.

- Vladimir Tarasenko (91), Ryan Hartman (38), and Vinnie Hinostroza (18) are set to showcase their scoring prowess.

- Marcus Foligno (17), Nico Sturm (78), and Yakov Trenin (13) complete the forward lines, offering physicality and scoring depth.

Defense:

- Quinn Hughes (43) and Brock Faber (7) will anchor the blue line, providing stability and offensive support.

- Jonas Brodin (25) and Jared Spurgeon (46) bring experience and defensive prowess to the table.

- Jake Middleton (5) and Matt Kiersted (26) round off the defensive pairs, ensuring a solid backline.

Goaltenders:

- Filip Gustavsson (32) and Jesper Wallstedt (30) are the last line of defense, ready to shut down the opposition's attacks.

And here's the twist: Will the Wild's strategy pay off, or will the Kings reign supreme? The outcome remains uncertain, and that's the beauty of the game. But one thing's for sure, this game promises to be a thrilling display of skill and determination. Who do you think will come out on top? Share your predictions in the comments!