Wild's Bold Move for Trocheck? NHL Trade Deadline Drama! (2026)

The Minnesota Wild are making a bold move, with a standing offer on the table for Vincent Trocheck, a highly coveted center. This trade deadline, teams are scrambling to secure their roster, and Trocheck is a top target. With a reasonable contract of $5.625 AAV and three years remaining, he's an attractive option for contenders.

Most hockey enthusiasts have been speculating about Trocheck's potential move to the Minnesota Wild. While he's expressed a preference for staying in the Eastern Conference, the question remains: is Minneapolis considered 'East' enough? Trocheck holds a 12-team no-trade list, and he's already declined offers from Western teams.

But here's where it gets interesting. Insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Wild's interest is more than just talk. The ball is now in the New York Rangers' court. Most believe Minnesota has a standing offer, and the Rangers must decide if they'll take the deal or seek better options.

The Rangers have less than five days to make a crucial decision. Will they call the Wild's bluff or accept their offer?

Minnesota GM Bill Guerin is serious about making big moves. From signing Kirill Kaprizov to the largest contract in NHL history to acquiring Quinn Hughes in a blockbuster trade, the Wild are making waves this season.

And this is the part most people miss. Friedman adds that pending UFA Charlie Coyle was also on Guerin's radar. However, the Columbus Blue Jackets aren't rushing into any trades, as they're still in the playoff hunt.

The Wild currently sit third in the competitive Central Division, just one point behind the Dallas Stars and seven points off the Colorado Avalanche. They need that final piece to become serious contenders in the playoffs.

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