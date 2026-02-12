A political storm is brewing in Rivers State, and at the heart of it is a bold declaration: 'Nobody can push us out!' This is the message from Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, as he rallied his supporters, solidifying their commitment to President Bola Tinubu's potential second term.

During a 'thank you' visit to Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Wike made it crystal clear: he and his loyalists will not be deterred from supporting Tinubu's re-election bid. He emphasized the pivotal role the people of Rivers played in securing Tinubu's victory in 2023, a feat achieved against significant opposition.

He recounted the journey, highlighting how they championed the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' from the start. Now, with the fruits of their labor becoming apparent, Wike is drawing a line in the sand, vowing to prevent latecomers from claiming the credit. He posed a rhetorical question, highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of those who previously supported other candidates but now seek to lead the charge. He used an analogy, pointing out those who didn't contribute to the initial efforts shouldn't be the first to benefit now.

But here's where it gets controversial... Wike's words suggest a deep-seated frustration with those who weren't present during the initial struggle. He sees their current involvement as opportunistic, a grab for power after the hard work has already been done. He urged his supporters to remain united and focused, reassuring them of President Tinubu's confidence in Rivers State. He underscored that the visit was a gesture of gratitude and a call for continued collaboration, promising an even brighter future beyond 2025.

Adding to the narrative, the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda, praised Tinubu for ensuring democratically elected council chairmen in Rivers. He also lauded Wike's impactful eight-year tenure as governor, and expressed readiness to follow his directives in 2027.

Mrs. BHarcourtlessing Amadi, representing Port II Federal Constituency, celebrated Wike's commitment to gender equality, particularly his appointment of women as vice chairmen in all local government areas. Mr. Smart Adoki, representing Port Harcourt II in the State Assembly, echoed the sentiments, acknowledging the benefits the people of Rivers are now enjoying due to Wike's support for Tinubu in 2023. Adoki pledged continued allegiance, emphasizing Wike's potential to further serve the people.

And this is the part most people miss... The underlying theme here is loyalty, reward, and the potential for political infighting.

