Wicked on Broadway: Lencia Kebede & Allie Trimm's Final Performances (2026)

Get ready for a magical journey as we delve into the world of Broadway's longest-running hit, Wicked! But first, a bittersweet announcement: Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm, the dynamic duo who brought Elphaba and Glinda to life, are bidding farewell to their iconic roles on March 1st.

Lencia Kebede, a trailblazer in her own right, made history as the first Black actress to portray Elphaba full-time on Broadway. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her emotions about this life-changing experience, joking that talking about it might make her "throw up and die."

Allie Trimm, donning the iconic Glinda bubble dress, joined Kebede in announcing their departure from the show. These talented actresses have captivated audiences for years, bringing to life the complex and captivating story of Wicked.

But here's where it gets controversial... Wicked offers a unique twist on the classic Land of Oz narrative. It explores the untold story of a green-skinned woman, smart and fiery, who forms an unlikely friendship with a popular blonde. The world, however, chooses to label one as "good" and the other as "wicked." This interpretation challenges traditional notions of good and evil, leaving audiences with thought-provoking questions.

As we bid farewell to Kebede and Trimm, we're left wondering: What makes a person "good" or "wicked"? Is it society's perception, or is there more to the story?

Share your thoughts in the comments! Do you agree with Wicked's take on this age-old debate? Or do you have a different interpretation? We'd love to hear your insights and continue the discussion.