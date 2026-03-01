Wicked on Broadway: Lencia Kebede & Allie Trimm's Final Performances (2026)

Get ready for a magical journey as we delve into the world of Broadway's longest-running hit, Wicked! But first, a bittersweet announcement: Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm, the dynamic duo who brought Elphaba and Glinda to life, are bidding farewell to their iconic roles on March 1st.

Lencia Kebede, a trailblazer in her own right, made history as the first Black actress to portray Elphaba full-time on Broadway. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her emotions about this life-changing experience, joking that talking about it might make her "throw up and die."

See Also
Mamma Mia! Broadway Fight: Theater Etiquette Debate | Audience Disruption & Security CallThe Impact of Theatre Closures: Barrow's Amateur Groups Fight for SurvivalCynthia Erivo's Inspiring Journey: From Nativity Play to MBE

Allie Trimm, donning the iconic Glinda bubble dress, joined Kebede in announcing their departure from the show. These talented actresses have captivated audiences for years, bringing to life the complex and captivating story of Wicked.

But here's where it gets controversial... Wicked offers a unique twist on the classic Land of Oz narrative. It explores the untold story of a green-skinned woman, smart and fiery, who forms an unlikely friendship with a popular blonde. The world, however, chooses to label one as "good" and the other as "wicked." This interpretation challenges traditional notions of good and evil, leaving audiences with thought-provoking questions.

As we bid farewell to Kebede and Trimm, we're left wondering: What makes a person "good" or "wicked"? Is it society's perception, or is there more to the story?

Share your thoughts in the comments! Do you agree with Wicked's take on this age-old debate? Or do you have a different interpretation? We'd love to hear your insights and continue the discussion.

Wicked on Broadway: Lencia Kebede & Allie Trimm's Final Performances (2026)

References

Top Articles
Jason Momoa is Helldivers! 💥 Movie News & What to Expect!
Winter Olympics 2026: Cooper Woods' Incredible Moguls Gold Medal Run | Full Breakdown
Lara Croft Classic Motorbike Statue Unveiled! (Tomb Raider Collectible Review & Details)
Latest Posts
MING 56.00 Starfield Review: The Ultimate Integrated Bracelet Watch
Zakk Wylde Acoustic Set at Amoeba Hollywood – New BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Teaser & Ozzy Tribute
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6404

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.