Wicked Composer Latest to Cancel Kennedy Center Gig After Trump Name Change (2026)

In a move that has ignited fierce debate, the renowned composer of the blockbuster musical Wicked has become the latest artist to boycott the Kennedy Center, citing its controversial decision to include former President Donald Trump’s name in its title. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this a principled stand against politicization, or a dramatic overreaction? Let’s dive in.

Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer, announced he will no longer perform at the venue after its board voted to rename it the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. In a statement, Schwartz declared, ‘The Kennedy Center was founded as an apolitical sanctuary for artistic expression, open to creators of all backgrounds and beliefs. By tying itself to a polarizing political figure, it has lost that neutrality. As long as this remains the case, I cannot in good conscience appear there.’ His decision follows a growing trend of artists distancing themselves from the institution, raising questions about the intersection of art, politics, and public spaces.

And this is the part most people miss: Richard Grenell, the center’s president, has vehemently denied Schwartz’s claims, calling them ‘totally bogus’ and insisting the composer was never officially booked for the May gala. ‘Shame on the woke reporters spreading misinformation,’ Grenell wrote on X. ‘Schwartz himself admitted last February he hadn’t heard anything about the event.’ This back-and-forth has only fueled the controversy, leaving many to wonder: Who’s telling the truth?

Schwartz told the BBC that he was initially invited by the Washington National Opera’s artistic director to participate in the event but received minimal communication afterward. He assumed the gala had been canceled—until a reporter informed him it was listed on the Kennedy Center’s schedule. The center’s website briefly included his name as a participant before removing it on Friday, according to CNN. This inconsistency has only added to the confusion and skepticism surrounding the situation.

Here’s the bigger question: Is the Kennedy Center’s name change a harmless tribute or a blatant politicization of a cultural landmark? Some argue that Trump’s influence over the center’s board—which he filled with allies—has turned a once-neutral institution into a political statement. Others, like Grenell, dismiss the backlash as ‘derangement syndrome’ and accuse artists of using the name change as an excuse to grandstand.

This isn’t the first time the center has faced boycotts over the rename. Earlier this week, the veteran jazz band The Cookers canceled their New Year’s Eve shows, though they avoided mentioning Trump or the center directly. Similarly, Doug Varone and Dancers pulled out of their April performances, stating, ‘We can no longer ask our audiences to step inside this once-great institution.’ Even jazz percussionist Chuck Redd scrapped his annual Christmas Eve gig, prompting Grenell to threaten a $1 million lawsuit for what he called a ‘political stunt.’

The debate extends beyond the arts community. Legal scholars and lawmakers argue that the center’s name, established by a 1964 law, cannot be altered without congressional approval. Members of President John F. Kennedy’s family, including former Representative Joe Kennedy III, have denounced the move, calling the venue ‘a living memorial to a fallen president, protected by federal law.’ ‘You can’t rename this any more than you can rename the Lincoln Memorial,’ he added.

So, what do you think? Is the Kennedy Center's name change a legitimate tribute or a political overreach? Are artists like Schwartz justified in their boycotts, or are they letting politics overshadow their craft?