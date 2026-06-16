Wichita's Secret Garlic Salad Goes Viral: A Washington Post Feature! (2026)

Wichita's Garlic Salad: A Regional Delight in the Spotlight

In the world of food journalism, it's not every day that a simple side dish from a small city gains national attention. But that's exactly what happened to Wichita's iconic garlic salad, thanks to an article in The Washington Post. This regional specialty, once a staple in the city's supper clubs, is now shining a spotlight on Wichita and its culinary heritage.

A Throwback Delight

Garlic salad, a mayonnaise-based concoction with a strong garlic kick, is a throwback to Wichita's supper club era. Restaurants like Doc's Steak House, Ken's Klub, and Abe's featured it on their menus, and it became a beloved local favorite. The debate over the salad's ingredients is as lively as the city itself: lettuce, cabbage, or celery? Chopped garlic cloves or garlic powder? Despite the variations, the dish remains a cherished part of Wichita's food culture.

A Food Writer's Quest

Jed Portman, a Kansas City-based food writer, stumbled upon garlic salad years ago and was captivated by its unique flavor. He embarked on a mission to uncover the best versions in Wichita, speaking with former Wichita Eagle food editor Joe Stumpe and even visiting restaurants like Leeker's and NuWay. Portman's quest led him to develop a recipe for The Washington Post, bringing garlic salad into the national spotlight.

A Recipe for Success

Portman's article not only celebrates the dish but also provides a recipe that captures the essence of Wichita's culinary tradition. The article quotes both Portman and Stumpe, highlighting the importance of preserving and sharing local food stories. It's a testament to the power of food writing to bring communities together and celebrate their unique flavors.

A City's Pride

For Wichitans, this national attention is a source of pride. It showcases the city's rich food history and the dedication of its residents to preserving local traditions. The article also inspires a new generation of food enthusiasts to explore and appreciate the city's culinary offerings.

A Culinary Journey

As the article gains traction, garlic salad is becoming a must-try dish for foodies across the country. It's a reminder that sometimes the most delicious secrets are hidden in plain sight. Wichita's garlic salad is not just a side dish; it's a portal to the city's culinary soul, inviting people to explore and celebrate its unique flavors.

In my opinion, this article is a testament to the power of food writing to bring communities together and celebrate their unique flavors. It's a delicious journey that I'm eager to embark on, one bite at a time.