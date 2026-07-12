Why Your Grocery Bill is Skyrocketing: The Climate Crisis Impact (2026)

The world is facing a perfect storm of challenges that threaten to send food prices soaring, and it's high time we recognized the gravity of the situation. As an economist and commentator, I find myself increasingly concerned about the impact of climate change, El Niño, and global conflicts on our food systems. These interconnected factors are not just a distant threat; they are already causing significant disruptions, and the worst is yet to come.

One thing that immediately stands out is the role of El Niño. This climate phenomenon, which has been increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change, is expected to have a profound impact on agricultural production worldwide. The consensus among meteorological organizations is clear: this year's El Niño, dubbed a Super El Niño, is likely to be a very strong and potentially unprecedented event. It will bring hotter-than-normal temperatures across the globe, accompanied by an elevated risk of drought, storms, extreme rainfall, flooding, and heatwaves.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way El Niño's effects are layered on top of the existing challenges posed by climate change. Already, one-quarter of Canada and half of the U.S. are experiencing drought or abnormal dryness. El Niño is expected to exacerbate these conditions, mirroring the impact of previous events that led to failed harvests and livestock losses. The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) points to a high probability of drought across major producing regions during key growing periods.

In my opinion, the implications of this are far-reaching. Higher temperatures reduce agricultural productivity, with crop yields declining by six to 10 percent for every one degree Celsius of warming, even without drought. El Niño events intensify the severity and duration of heatwaves, which can cut agricultural productivity in half. For most major agricultural crops, yield declines begin to occur above 30 degrees Celsius. Livestock begins to experience heat stress at temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius, and heatwaves have led to mortality rates of 10 to 24 percent among dairy and beef cattle. Marine heatwaves have also caused mass mortality events among fish and shellfish, both wild and farmed.

What many people don't realize is that the impact of El Niño is not limited to domestic production. About 50 percent of vegetables and 75 percent of fruits consumed in Canada are imported, with half of these coming from the U.S., particularly California. California has been experiencing drought or abnormally dry conditions for several years, which could be exacerbated by higher temperatures, affecting crop yields. Central America, another key source of Canadian fruit imports, is currently assessed by the FAO as being at high risk of agricultural drought due to El Niño. And significant declines in rice production are anticipated in parts of Asia.

The effects of El Niño and climate change are further magnified by the impact of the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. These events have triggered a system-wide shock to commodity markets, spiking prices for fertilizer and fuel, key agricultural inputs, as well as hiking freight and insurance costs. The anticipated lags in restoring capacity and supply chains mean that the effects of these events are expected to persist well into 2027 and possibly longer, even under optimistic scenarios. Even modest reductions in fertilizer application can lead to significant declines in crop yields.

From my perspective, the implications of this are profound. Climate change is increasingly acting to reduce productivity, erode living standards, and drive up the prices of essentials. Food production and prices are on the front line. This won't change until we collectively get serious about climate action. The perfect storm of challenges we face is not just a distant threat; it is already here, and it demands our urgent attention and action.