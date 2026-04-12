Why Women Face Greater Risks During and After Disasters | Gender Inequality in Emergencies (2026)

A new fault line in disaster relief: what it means when the shelter becomes a threat as well as a refuge

When a hurricane hits, the first instinct is to seek safety. But safety is not a given once you reach a shelter. The Caribbean story of Hurricane Beryl and its aftershocks exposes a hard truth: emergencies amplify gendered risks, and shelters—meant to shield us—can become environments where women and girls face heightened vulnerability. Personally, I think this dual reality deserves sharper scrutiny, not just during the crisis but in the policy conversations that follow.

Introduction: shelters as contested spaces

The Ashton community centre in St Vincent and the Grenadines felt like a lifeline during Beryl. Yet its very stairwells, doors, and shared spaces mirrored a deeper social fault line: who is protected, who is watched, and who is left to bear the emotional and physical load of care. What makes this particularly fascinating is that the same institution that kept families alive also underscored the limits of gender justice in disaster response. In my opinion, the shelter model as it currently exists often reproduces the caring burden on women, while leaving governance and safety oversight under-resourced.

The caretaking burden: women as frontline responders

Alexander’s experience—cooking, coordinating, comforting, and safeguarding—illustrates a pattern that repeats across disasters: women become de facto managers of relief spaces. This is not incidental; it’s a structural issue. What many people don’t realize is that the act of caregiving in emergencies compounds personal risk. I believe this is not merely about workload but about exposure to violence, fatigue, and emotional strain when scarce resources run thin. The need to juggle family needs with a public duty means women can drown in responsibilities while receiving limited institutional support.

Case studies in risk: violence, vulnerability, and the fragility of security

Research across disasters shows a troubling consistency: post-disaster environments can escalate violence against women and girls. The absence of doors, walls, and locks in camps, or gaps in law enforcement, can turn shelters into spaces where safety shortcuts become costly. My take is that these conditions reflect broader societal inequities: governance gaps, gendered expectations, and power imbalances that a crisis both reveals and aggravates. If you step back, the pattern is not merely unlucky; it’s a signal that resilience planning must be explicitly gender-aware, not color-by-numbers.

Systems in need of reform: learning from regional initiatives

Caribbean programs offer a blueprint worth expanding. Initiatives to entrench gender equality and human rights in climate resilience demonstrate that the problem isn’t simply humanitarian response but institutional reform. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ manuals, for instance, are more than checklists; they are attempts to reframe emergency action around dignity, privacy, and safety for women and girls. What makes this important is not just the documents, but the discipline of training workers and volunteers to prioritize gender-sensitive practices in real time. From my perspective, the real challenge is sustaining that training as volunteer dynamics shift and resource pressures rise.

Shelter capacity vs. need: a logistical and moral gap

Bahamas’ example highlights the scale of structural gaps: a shelter system designed for a fraction of the population, aging facilities not built with accessibility or gendered needs in mind, and a recovery phase that remains stubbornly unequal. The plan to add shelters that can accommodate a larger share of the population is essential, but it’s not enough. If we only address the count of beds without elevating the quality of safety and privacy, we’re trading one vulnerability for another. A detail that I find especially interesting is the explicit push to make facilities accessible to people with disabilities—a reminder that inclusive design is not optional in disaster planning, it’s foundational.

Recovery is where risk lingers

Alexander’s post-shelter life—living without electricity or water, the tremor of trauma still in her body—exposes a truth: the hardest phase of disaster response is not the evacuation; it’s rebuilding with dignity. The post-crisis world tests people’s ability to reintegrate, to obtain credit, to start small ventures, and to regain a sense of safety. What this really suggests is that emergency programs must weave ongoing support into recovery: mental health services, financial access for women-led small businesses, and protections against gender-based violence in the longer arc of rebuilding. In my opinion, too many plans stop at the immediate relief window and miss the deeper, slower work of restoration.

Broader implications: the gendered economy of disasters

If you take a step back, the Beryl story isn’t just about a storm hitting a single community center. It’s about how societies organize care, governance, and safety during shocks. The Caribbean experience shows that achieving resilience requires more than physical shelters; it requires systems that validate women’s leadership while protecting them from new risks that arise in crisis contexts. This raises a deeper question: how do we design disaster responses that anticipate gendered gaps rather than merely reacting to them?

Conclusion: turning insight into durable change

Ultimately, the lesson is not simply about improving shelters. It’s about building a culture of preparedness that centers gender equity as a non-negotiable standard. My takeaway is clear: emergency planning must institutionalize gender-responsive rules, fund continuous training, and create pathways for women to recover economically and safely after a disaster. If nothing else, Beryl shows us that the cost of ignoring gendered risks is measured not only in bodies but in futures—and that the region’s resilience depends on making solidarity real, not performative.

Personal takeaway: resilience must be inclusive and intentional

What makes this topic compelling is the collision of human vulnerability with structural design. The more I think about it, the more I’m convinced that true resilience is achieved when every shelter operates as a space that foregrounds safety, privacy, and opportunity for everyone—especially women and girls. If we’re serious about learning from disasters, we must demand that emergency policies translate into lived protections and lasting gains for those who bear the heaviest loads when the storms strike.