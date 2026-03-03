Why Vega Ioane is a Potential 'Home Run' Pick for the Ravens (2026)

Get ready for a draft pick that might just be a game-changer! The Ravens, with their eyes on emulating the Seahawks' success, are considering a bold move. Could Vega Ioane be their secret weapon?

Last year, the Seahawks proved the doubters wrong by drafting a guard, Grey Zabel, in the first round, and they went on to win the Super Bowl. Now, the Ravens, under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, are eyeing a similar strategy.

The buzz around Baltimore is all about Penn State's Vega Ioane, a guard with an impressive build and skills that could transform the Ravens' offensive line. But here's where it gets controversial: guards are often overlooked, but Ioane is no ordinary prospect.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is a believer, stating, "He's a dominant player. The best offensive lineman in the draft." Jeremiah's point is clear: positional value shouldn't overshadow talent. The Ravens, known for their Pro Bowl-caliber collections, might just see Ioane as their next big catch.

And this is the part most people miss: the Ravens' 14th overall pick is their highest since 2022, when they selected Kyle Hamilton, a safety. Safeties, like guards, aren't typically seen as 'premier' positions, but Hamilton's impact has been immense. So, why not a guard this time around?

The history books offer some compelling evidence. First-round guard picks like Tyler Smith, Chris Lindstrom, Quenton Nelson, and Brandon Scherff have collectively earned 20 Pro Bowl selections. These players prove that guards can be game-changers.

However, it's not all smooth sailing. Some first-round guard picks, like Peter Skoronski, Zion Johnson, and Alijah Vera-Tucker, haven't reached the Pro Bowl. But Ioane has the potential to be a hit. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 323 pounds, he's a physical specimen with excellent core strength. Imagine him clearing the way for Derrick Henry - a match made in football heaven!

Ioane himself sums it up perfectly: "[A team is] going to get a competitive, aggressive player out of me. The mentality is to be the most physical guy out there."

So, is Vega Ioane a 'home run' pick? The Ravens certainly think so. But what do you think? Could Ioane be the next big thing in Baltimore? Or is this a risky move? Let's discuss in the comments!