Why TV Shows Should Be One Season Long: The Case for Limited Series (2026)

From Stranger Things to Killing Eve: Why TV Shows Should Only Be One Season Long

The Case for Single-Season TV

The world of television is buzzing with debates about the length of TV shows. While some fans are still fuming over the finale of Stranger Things, others are questioning the wisdom of extending popular series into multiple seasons. But here's where it gets controversial: I believe that almost all recent TV shows should have been one season long. Let's explore why.

The Perfect Arc

Stranger Things, with its eight-episode arc, is a prime example of a story that could have been told in one season. The Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, originally pitched it as an anthology series, which would have allowed for a fresh cast of characters each season. This approach would have kept the show tight, original, and self-contained. Instead, Netflix's desire for a franchise led to the show's expansion, diluting its groundbreaking appeal.

The Problem with Multiple Seasons

The issue isn't limited to Stranger Things. Recent TV shows like Industry, Killing Eve, Bad Sisters, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Your Friends and Neighbors, and Nobody Wants This have all been extended beyond their original vision. This trend is driven by the media's obsession with intellectual property (IP) and the fear of letting successful shows die. Showrunners are left wondering if their shows will be renewed, leading to a cautious approach that can result in diminishing returns.

The Exception to the Rule

While some shows, like Halt and Catch Fire, have successfully concluded in one season, others have struggled. Killing Eve's first series ended with a highly rated finale, but its subsequent seasons received mixed reviews. This suggests that while a single season can be satisfying, it's not always the best approach for every story.

The Bottom Line

Almost all recent TV shows should have been one season long. This approach would have allowed for tighter, more original storytelling, and prevented the dilution of groundbreaking concepts. However, there are exceptions, and the decision to extend a show should be based on the specific needs of the story. So, the next time you're watching a TV show, ask yourself: Could it have been told in one season? And if the answer is yes, maybe it should have been.