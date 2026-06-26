Why Turn-Based RPGs Are Resurging, According to Final Fantasy Resonance Devs (2026)

The world of gaming is witnessing an intriguing phenomenon: the resurgence of turn-based RPGs. This revival is not just a fleeting trend but a testament to the enduring appeal and potential for innovation within this classic genre.

The Turn-Based Renaissance

Final Fantasy, a legendary franchise, is making a bold move by returning to its turn-based combat roots with the upcoming Final Fantasy Resonance. This decision has sparked excitement among fans and industry experts alike. But why is this genre experiencing a renaissance?

A Developer's Perspective

Keisuke Nakashima, the producer of Final Fantasy Resonance, believes that turn-based games still have immense room for growth and evolution. He highlights the fusion of classic gameplay with modern technology, ensuring these games remain relevant and engaging for contemporary audiences.

Hiroto Furuya, the director, attributes the resurgence to a deeper trend within the industry. He suggests that many creators, having grown up playing turn-based games, are now bringing their own unique perspectives to the genre. This movement is not limited to games; it extends to anime, manga, and other creative mediums, where artists are revisiting and reimagining past works.

Rediscovering the Classics

Kazuhisa Wada, director at P-Studio, offers an insightful perspective. He suggests that this 'resurgence' might be a rediscovery of elements that had been overlooked. It's a refreshing reminder that sometimes, the most innovative ideas are hidden in plain sight, waiting to be reimagined and appreciated anew.

The Future of Turn-Based RPGs

With Final Fantasy Resonance set to release across multiple platforms this year, the future looks bright for turn-based RPGs. The game's HD-2D art style, innovative combat mechanics, and intricate customization options promise an immersive experience.

Conclusion

The resurgence of turn-based RPGs is a fascinating development, showcasing the industry's ability to innovate while honoring its roots. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of classic gameplay mechanics and the creative vision of developers who continue to push the boundaries of this beloved genre.

As a gaming enthusiast and analyst, I find this trend incredibly exciting. It's a reminder that sometimes, the best way forward is to look back and appreciate the foundations upon which modern gaming is built.