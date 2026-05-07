Why Turkey's Fertility Decline is a Concern for Europe (2026)

Why is Turkey facing Europe's steepest fertility decline over the past decade? A complex interplay of economic, social, and cultural factors is driving this trend, which has significant implications for the country's future.

The Alarming Decline:

Between 2013 and 2023, Turkey's total fertility rate (TFR) plummeted from 2.11 to 1.51, the largest decline among 34 European countries. This sharp drop is even more pronounced when measured between 2014 and 2024, reaching 0.71 in absolute terms and 32.4% in percentage terms. The TFR fell from 2.19 to 1.48 during this period.

Beyond the Numbers:

While the TFR provides a snapshot of births in a given year, experts emphasize the need to look beyond it. Dr. Selin Köksal highlights the importance of the completed cohort fertility rate, which measures the average number of children women have by the end of their reproductive years (around age 45). According to her calculations, completed cohort fertility in Turkey remains above 2.1, suggesting a less alarming picture than the TFR might indicate.

Economic Struggles:

The sharp decline in TFR mirrors Turkey's deepening financial crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic and soaring housing costs. Selin Köksal explains, "Under these conditions, people are likely postponing parenthood or abandoning it altogether."

Postponement and Parity:

Dr. Hande Inanc highlights a crucial point: the decline is driven by both delayed parenthood (tempo) and reduced progression to third or higher-order births (parity). While postponement alone doesn't necessarily mean fewer children, the 0.5 decline in TFR over six years cannot be attributed solely to timing shifts.

Changing Family Dynamics:

Inanc identifies two key factors: fewer families are having three children, reflecting changing preferences and structural constraints. High inflation, housing costs, and limited access to affordable childcare make larger families increasingly expensive.

A Long-Term Trend:

Professor Mehmet Ali Eryurt clarifies that Turkey's fertility decline is a long-term trend, not uniquely alarming. The country's TFR trend since 1960 has generally mirrored the global average, though the EU consistently records lower rates.

Urbanization, Education, and Women's Employment:

Experts attribute the downward trend to rapid urbanization, rising female educational attainment, increased female labor force participation, and changing social norms. However, Dr. Köksal warns against attributing the recent decline solely to these factors.

Financial Incentives and Sustainability:

Professor İsmet Koc links the rapid fertility decline to inadequate financial incentives, childcare facilities, and measures like part-time work rights under the new family and population program. He notes that policies based on financial incentives may temporarily boost fertility but are unlikely to be sustainable.

Rising Costs of Raising Children:

Eryurt highlights the skyrocketing cost of raising children, particularly education expenses. The share of students in private schools has steadily increased, from 1.74% in 2002 to 8.72% in 2024.

Growing Concerns and Uncertainty:

Rising housing and living costs, along with broader economic uncertainty, contribute to young individuals' and childless couples' hesitancy to marry and have children. This accelerates the fertility decline and increases the age at first marriage and birth.

Divorce Rates and Changing Values:

The divorce-to-marriage ratio is rising in Turkey, further shortening the time available for childbearing. Dr. Onur Altındağ points to a growing gap in education and human capital between men and women, leading to later marriages, no marriages, and later or no children.

Shifting Values and Norms:

Eryurt emphasizes the shift in values and social norms, including the perceived value of children. Individualism, personal development, and freedom are increasingly dominant, overshadowing traditional family-oriented values.

Conclusion: A Complex Future for Turkey

While Turkey's fertility rate remains above the EU average, the steep decline raises concerns about the country's demographic future. Addressing the complex interplay of economic, social, and cultural factors will be crucial in shaping Turkey's path forward.