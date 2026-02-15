Why Toyota Corolla & Camry Still Dominate in SUV-Crazy America | 2025 Sales Analysis (2026)

In a landscape dominated by SUVs, the Toyota Corolla and Camry continue to shine as solid choices for many American consumers.

The Toyota Corolla experienced an impressive sales increase of 6.5 percent, reaching a total of 248,088 units sold. Meanwhile, its larger counterpart, the Toyota Camry, also saw a positive trend, with sales rising by 2 percent to 316,185 vehicles. But the real star of the show remains the RAV4, which holds its ground as the leading SUV in the market, boasting a remarkable 479,288 units sold.

Toyota’s performance in North America during 2025 was robust, with total vehicle demand increasing by 8.1 percent, culminating in 2,147,811 units sold. Although SUVs and trucks played a significant role in this growth—no surprise there—there is still a healthy appetite for traditional sedans. The Corolla, despite showing its age, continues to find favor among buyers. The Camry, too, remains a strong contender in the sedan market, while the Prius is experiencing a revival of sorts.

To elaborate on the Corolla's success, it's worth noting that this figure excludes the Corolla Cross, which Toyota categorizes separately and has nearly reached 100,000 units of its own. The Corolla's sales figures encompass both the hatchback variant and the sporty GR Corolla, showcasing its diverse appeal.

As for the Camry, it enjoyed a successful year as well, with a 2 percent uptick in sales, making it Toyota's second-best-selling vehicle in the United States, trailing only behind the RAV4. Speaking of the RAV4, it still managed to grow by 0.9 percent despite transitioning from the outgoing generation to a new model set to be introduced in December.

On another note, 2025 marked a milestone for hybrid models like the Corolla Hybrid, GR Corolla, and Camry Hybrid. Although the Prius may no longer hold the dominant position it once did, it still achieved a noteworthy increase of 26.3 percent, resulting in 56,488 vehicles sold.

Interestingly, even the Lexus IS, although aging, saw a modest growth of 4.1 percent, with 19,714 units sold. In contrast, the outgoing ES model experienced a decline, dropping 7.5 percent to 39,926 units as it prepares for the introduction of a next-generation model later this year. The flagship LS model, however, faced a more dramatic downturn, with sales plummeting by half, landing at just 1,082 units sold. Nevertheless, the overall success of its SUV lineup allowed Toyota's luxury division to achieve record sales, totaling 370,260 vehicles, which is a 7.1 percent increase from 2024.

From Motor1's perspective, Toyota's ongoing triumph with the Corolla and Camry underscores the notion that there's still a viable market for sedans, provided they meet consumer needs effectively. While SUVs are indeed the trend, the enduring appeal of a dependable, straightforward family car, available at a reasonable price, remains undeniable.

By continuing to invest in sedans while many competitors pivot toward SUVs, Toyota is clearly reaping the benefits. If the eye-catching concept unveiled last year is any indication, the next iteration of the Corolla will not only receive a significant aesthetic upgrade but may also introduce an electric variant, further enhancing its attraction to the mass market.

