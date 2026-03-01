Why This Artist is Fighting to Heritage List Her Iconic Glenn Murcutt Home Before Selling (2026)

Why Lynne is Advocating for Heritage Listing of Her Home Before It Goes on Sale

January 31, 2026 — 5:00am

In a world where many homeowners worry that having their property heritage-listed will lead to a decrease in its market value, artist and educator Lynne Eastaway stands firm in her belief that preserving a piece of Australian cultural history is worth the potential financial sacrifice.

At the age of 77, Eastaway is keen to have her northwest Sydney residence recognized by the New South Wales government as a heritage site. This unique home was crafted over four decades ago by the internationally acclaimed architect Glenn Murcutt, originally designed for her and her late partner, the renowned abstract artist and colorist Sydney Ball. With plans to list the two-bedroom property for sale in the next couple of months, Eastaway remains undeterred by concerns about the possible impact on its selling price.

“I don’t care, I don’t care,” she stated emphatically when asked if the heritage listing might affect the property's value, which also includes two independent artist studios nestled within a sprawling 10-hectare bush conservation area.

“I see myself as a guardian of architectural and artistic history. That's all there is to it.”

Eastaway expressed that her primary wish is to secure enough funds from the sale to transition into a small studio in the city where she can continue her artistic endeavors after moving.

A recommendation for her home’s heritage listing, which features a distinctive corrugated iron exterior, is anticipated to be reviewed soon by NSW Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe. The application highlights this structure as a pivotal work in Murcutt's career, noting that he is the sole Australian architect to have received the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. In fact, the house was honored with the Wilkinson Award for new homes from NSW Architecture in 1984.

It is believed that every review submitted in favor of the listing has been supportive of this initiative. The application emphasizes how Murcutt's use of corrugated iron—a material that would become his signature style globally—not only shaped his own designs but also influenced the broader landscape of Australian architecture.

Murcutt's architectural philosophy is characterized by a gentle touch on the earth, and the Ball-Eastaway residence appears to delicately float above the ground. Nestled on a rock ledge, its location was intentionally chosen for fire safety, aided by fire-retardant paint and a sprinkler system, while minimizing disruption to the native bush environment and allowing water to flow freely beneath the structure.

Architect Daniel North, who nominated the home for its heritage status, noted that the house is supported by 14 slender steel columns that leave virtually no trace should the building ever be relocated.

“The site would look like nothing was ever here,” North explained, referring to the seamless integration of the house with its surroundings. Last year, he and his architectural partner Catherine Downie undertook repairs and enhancements to the property, a project for which they felt immense gratitude. “Glenn is the reason I wanted to pursue architecture,” North admitted.

During a visit to the home last year, Murcutt, now 89, remarked, “I believe it’s a better building now.”

Surrounded by lush bushland, the design of this home provides a striking contrast to the large modern residences that have sprung up in the vicinity. At first glance, the structure may resemble a simple shed, yet it features a zigzag wooden entrance and a vibrant blue archway that warmly welcomes visitors. Inside, the art adorning the walls and the stunning views of the natural surroundings remain a delightful surprise.

The house boasts two verandahs, both purposefully designed without railings to promote tranquility and reflection. The eastern verandah, in particular, is often described as a serene oasis, one of the most peaceful spots imaginable. However, on the morning of Eastaway’s interview with the Herald, she had just been stung by a hornet that had made its home under the floor, leaving her with painful welts on her legs.

Eastaway's journey with Sydney Ball began at art school when she was 25 years old; he was not only her instructor but also nearly 17 years her senior. Their relationship blossomed into romance as they shared the Glenorie home before eventually parting ways, although they remained close friends until his passing.

After their separation, Ball gifted Eastaway half of the home, and upon his death in 2017, he left her his remaining share along with some financial support.

Eastaway recalled, “I always told him, ‘You should put it in your name since it’s your house.’ He would respond, ‘No, no, it’ll all be yours.’”

“Separating from Syd was incredibly difficult, even after we ended our romantic relationship. We maintained a strong friendship filled with loyalty. To this day, I often ponder, ‘What would he think of all this?’”

The home is adorned not only with Ball’s extensive chamber music collection but also with artworks created by him and other artists. A notable piece, made by Ball from plastic cake bases, is expected to be showcased at an upcoming Shapiro auction, while other items will be generously donated to public galleries.

For the past eight years, Eastaway has cherished living in this home, witnessing the fleeting beauty of small bush orchids, observing the shy swamp wallabies, and marveling at the changing light throughout the day.

“You’re constantly gazing out at the bush,” she shared. “It makes me feel like just a tiny speck within the vastness of nature.”

With concerns about stumbling over the uneven terrain of the nearby bush, Eastaway feels it is time to move on. “I don’t have children, but I have nieces and nephews... I’ve watched them cope with their parents’ passing and how challenging it can be to manage everything that follows.”

To address some of the worries associated with owning and purchasing heritage homes, the NSW government introduced new measures last year aimed at easing the burden. These initiatives include eliminating the requirement for approval from the Heritage Council of NSW for the installation of solar panels, as well as security, fire suppression, and water systems, thereby alleviating fears that heritage ownership would be excessively costly and time-consuming.