Why the New Jersey Devils' Fourth Line is a Winning Combo (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: the New Jersey Devils’ current fourth line is a spark they can’t afford to extinguish—not yet, anyway. And this is the part most people miss: while it’s only been two games, there’s something special brewing here that goes beyond the stats. Yes, the numbers are promising—outshooting opponents, creating chances, and even scoring both goals in their win over Edmonton. But it’s the chemistry between Lenni Hameenaho, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Cody Glass that’s truly intriguing. Sure, they might be benefiting from softer matchups, but that’s not the whole story. But here’s where it gets controversial: in a league obsessed with physicality, this line is proving that skill and speed can be just as effective—if not more so. Do the Devils really need to revert to a tougher, more physical style, or is this skilled fourth line the key to rediscovering their identity? Let’s dive in.

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: two games is a tiny sample size. Yet, even in that short time, Hameenaho has looked like he belongs in the NHL. He’s not just holding his own—he’s thriving alongside Gritsyuk and Glass. Speaking of Glass, while his assist numbers might not jump off the page, his ability to create opportunities for his linemates is undeniable. And Gritsyuk? His shot is a weapon that needs to be unleashed more often. If the coaching staff can encourage him to shoot with confidence, this line could become a consistent scoring threat.

Here’s a thought-provoking question: Why fix what isn’t broken? The Devils have struggled with players marketed as physical or intangible assets, often losing their fast, attacking identity in the process. This line, however, brings back the speed and skill that once defined the team. Yes, there will be growing pains—Hameenaho and Gritsyuk are rookies, after all—but breaking them up prematurely would be a mistake. Patience is key. Let them face weaker competition, build chemistry, and maybe, just maybe, they’ll take some pressure off the top lines.

Now, let’s talk about the bigger picture. The Devils’ 2025-26 season could hinge on their ability to embrace this kind of lineup. A skilled fourth line isn’t just a luxury—it’s a strategic advantage. It allows the team to roll four lines with confidence, keeping everyone fresh and opponents guessing. But will the Devils—and their fans—give this line the time it needs to flourish? Or will they cave to the pressure for more toughness?

Here’s where I’ll stir the pot: What if the Devils’ future success lies not in adding physicality, but in doubling down on skill? What if this fourth line is the blueprint for a new era of Devils hockey? Let’s not forget, the NHL is evolving, and speed and skill are becoming the new currency. So, before we call for more toughness, let’s see what this line can do.

What do you think? Should the Devils keep this fourth line intact, or is it too early to tell? Do you believe skill trumps physicality in today’s NHL, or is toughness still a must-have? Leave your thoughts in the comments—I’m eager to hear your take. And as always, thanks for reading!