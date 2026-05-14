Why the Mesquite 155mm Plant Is Failing to Produce | Army Acquisition Dilemma Explained (2026)

Army officials express frustration over Mesquite facility's 155mm production delay

WASHINGTON — The Army's acquisition chief, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Sustainment, and Technology, Brent Ingraham, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Army's plant in Mesquite, Texas, during a recent congressional hearing. The facility's production of 155mm artillery projectiles has fallen short of the ambitious goal of 100,000 shells per month, set after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite the urgency, the plant has yet to produce a single projectile, raising concerns about the future of the facility.

Ingraham, echoing the sentiment of Congress, emphasized the need for swift action. He stated, 'I’m not happy with where we are at Mesquite either, right? So I’m in the same boat you are.' The Army had high hopes for the facility, opening it in 2024 with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) to operate it and establish three Universal Artillery Projectile Lines. However, these lines remain non-operational, resulting in zero shell production.

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The situation has prompted the Army to reconsider its partnership with GD-OTS. Initially, the Army was considering terminating the contract, but Ingraham revealed that negotiations are ongoing. He expressed optimism about industry investment to enhance the facility's capabilities, stating, 'I anticipate you will see an investment from the company themselves, from the industry partner themselves, to ensure they can continue to build out that facility.'

Maj. Gen. John Reim, the Program Acquisition Executive for Armaments and Ammunition, provided a nuanced perspective. While he acknowledged the current production shortfall, he remained hopeful about the future. Reim stated, 'In terms of delivery, I don’t think we’re that close, but in terms of a plan to 're-scope' Mesquite, I think we’ll see that here very quickly.'

Congressional pressure is mounting for the Army to make decisive moves. Representative Rob Wittman, the Chairman of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, urged officials to take swift action if the partnership with GD-OTS fails. He advised, 'If you’re going to fail, fail quickly. Make sure you take away lessons from that. Make sure we recover as much of the resources that we’ve expended there.'

The Army's challenge in meeting the 155mm production goal has sparked a debate about the future of the Mesquite facility. As the situation unfolds, the Army must decide whether to continue its partnership with GD-OTS or explore alternative solutions, ensuring a swift and effective response to the production shortfall.