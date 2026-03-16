Why the Lakers' Success Depends on Deandre Ayton -- and Vice Versa (2026)

The Los Angeles Lakers' fortunes this season are intricately tied to the performance and mindset of Deandre Ayton, a player whose talent is undeniable but whose consistency and role acceptance remain in question. But here's where it gets controversial: Is Ayton a cornerstone of the Lakers' success, or a talented enigma who hasn't lived up to his potential? This question is at the heart of the Lakers' season, and the answer could determine not just their playoff aspirations but also Ayton's future in the league.

In a recent game against the Orlando Magic, Ayton showcased his capabilities, scoring 21 points on just 11 field goal attempts and grabbing 13 rebounds. His performance was a stark reminder of why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, selected ahead of luminaries like Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young. Yet, despite these flashes of brilliance, Ayton has often been criticized for his inconsistency and perceived lack of seriousness, a reputation that has followed him from Phoenix to Portland and now to Los Angeles.

Ayton's role with the Lakers is complex. On one hand, he is expected to be a dominant force in the paint, battling against the league's best big men like Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero. On the other hand, he is often tasked with being a screen setter and a role player, a position that seems beneath his talent and draft status. This duality is evident in his own words: 'They're trying to make me Clint Capela,' Ayton said, referring to the Houston Rockets' center known more for his rim-running and lob-catching than his all-around game. 'I'm not no Clint Capela!'

And this is the part most people miss: Ayton's impact goes beyond the stats. When he is engaged, he elevates the entire team. Austin Reaves, a Lakers guard, aptly described Ayton as 'the X factor' who 'changes our ceiling.' However, Ayton's engagement is often sporadic, leaving coaches, teammates, and fans alike wondering which version of him will show up on any given night.

The Lakers have gone to great lengths to motivate Ayton, from personalized T-shirts to creatively labeled water bottles. Yet, the challenge remains: How do you get a player with Ayton's talent to consistently buy into a role that may not fully utilize his skills? This is a question that has stumped not just the Lakers but also his previous teams, the Suns and Blazers.

Boldly highlighting the controversy: Some argue that Ayton is being underutilized, that his offensive prowess is being stifled by a system that prioritizes other players. Others contend that Ayton needs to embrace the dirty work—screening, rebounding, and defensive intensity—that comes with being a dominant center in the NBA. The truth likely lies somewhere in between, but the debate rages on.

As the Lakers enter the most crucial stretch of their season, Ayton's performance will be under the microscope. If he can consistently play with the force and energy he's capable of, he could be the difference between a deep playoff run and an early exit. But if he continues to be inconsistent, the Lakers' season—and Ayton's reputation—could suffer.

Thought-provoking question for the audience: Is Deandre Ayton a player who needs a system tailored to his strengths, or does he need to adapt to the role his team requires of him? Voice your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a discussion!