Why the Internet is Freaking Out Over DCU Batman Rumors: Christina Hodson's Involvement Explained (2026)

The internet is abuzz with speculation and concern over the latest rumor involving the DC Universe's Batman. With the planned movie, 'The Brave and the Bold', still years away, the focus has shifted to the potential involvement of screenwriter Christina Hodson, whose track record has raised eyebrows among fans.

The Concerned Fans' Perspective

The internet is rightfully concerned about the latest DCU Batman rumor. The main issue lies in Hodson's previous work, which includes the DCEU films 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Flash', both of which received mixed to negative reviews. The fact that 'The Flash' was described as 'messy and strange' by Polygon doesn't help her case. Fans are questioning why studio co-CEO James Gunn is giving her the opportunity, especially when there are other talented screenwriters and directors eager to join the DCU.

The Rumored Involvement of Christina Hodson

According to entertainment industry journalist Jeff Sneider, Hodson has been tapped to write the script for 'The Brave and the Bold'. Her previous work, including the unreleased 'Batgirl' and the decent 'Bumblebee', doesn't inspire confidence. Fans are particularly upset because 'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti, who is known for his work on 'It', has already been selected to direct the new Batman film. This has led to a heated debate about the direction of the DCU.

The Debate Over Gunn's Choice

The internet is divided over why Gunn chose Hodson. Some argue that her work on existing franchises is subpar, while others defend her, citing her ability to carry forward a well-established series. The controversy highlights the varying opinions within the fan community and the industry, with some fans expressing their disappointment and others defending her choice.

The Future of the DCU Batman

As the rumors continue to circulate, fans are left wondering about the future of the DCU Batman. Will Hodson's involvement lead to a successful reboot, or will it be another missed opportunity? The internet's reaction is a testament to the high expectations and passion of the fan base, and the debate is far from over.

