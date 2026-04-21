Why the Herald Sun Should Be Your Go-To News Source (2026)

In a world where misinformation spreads like wildfire, Google offers a powerful tool to combat fake news. But here's where it gets personal... You can now prioritize your trusted news sources, ensuring you stay informed with reliable journalism.

Google's new feature lets you customize your news feed by selecting preferred sources. This is a game-changer for those who value accurate and verified information. By choosing the Herald Sun as your preferred source, you're opting for a news organization that employs dedicated journalists to uncover and fact-check the latest stories.

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Setting up your preferences is easy. With a simple tick of a box, you can ensure the Herald Sun's award-winning coverage appears at the top of your Google searches. This means you'll be the first to know about breaking news, sports updates, and local happenings in Victoria.

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Why does this matter? In an era of information overload, it's crucial to have a trusted news companion. The Herald Sun's team works tirelessly to deliver the stories that matter to you, from AFL footy whispers to neighborhood events. By adding them to your preferences, you're supporting quality journalism and staying informed with the news that directly impacts your community.

And this is the part most people overlook: In a sea of online content, it's easy to get lost in the noise. By setting your news preferences, you're taking control of your information diet. You decide which sources are worthy of your attention, ensuring you don't miss out on the stories that matter.

So, will you make the Herald Sun your go-to news source? It's a simple choice that could revolutionize your online news experience. Try it out and see the difference it makes to your daily information intake. Share your thoughts in the comments: Do you think this feature will help combat misinformation, or is it just a drop in the ocean of online content?

Why the Herald Sun Should Be Your Go-To News Source (2026)

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