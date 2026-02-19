Why the Galaxy S25 is the Smart Buy Before the S26 Launch! (2026)

Thinking about upgrading your phone? Hold on a moment! The buzz around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series, slated for a February 2026 launch, is surprisingly subdued. It appears the base Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus might not offer substantial improvements over their predecessors. This raises a critical question: is waiting for the S26 a smart move, or could you be missing out on a better deal right now?

In my opinion, if you're in the market for a new phone, the Galaxy S25 is the smarter buy. Let's delve into why.

Everything we've heard about the Galaxy S26 so far is, frankly, underwhelming. Samsung seems to be focusing the majority of its upgrades on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, leaving the standard S26 and S26 Plus feeling like afterthoughts. This is particularly noticeable because these two phones weren't initially in Samsung's plans. The company originally intended to overhaul the S series with a Galaxy S26 Pro and an Edge model, but then pivoted to reintroduce the regular S26 and S26 Plus. The reason? It's speculated to be financial pressure to match Apple's iPhone 17 pricing.

As a result, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are expected to have zero camera upgrades for the fourth year in a row. There's no planned increase to the 12GB of RAM, especially concerning the current worldwide RAM shortage. The display won't be brighter or have a faster refresh rate either.

But here's where it gets controversial... The real upgrades are few and far between. The Galaxy S26 series will likely feature a souped-up version of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and we're still unsure if Samsung can handle the processor's overheating issues to sustain performance during complex tasks. The standard Galaxy S26 is rumored to have a slightly larger battery, but it won't be the 6,000mAh+ battery magic from OnePlus. It may also have a minimally larger display, but everything else is likely to remain the same. There are conflicting reports about charging speeds, with some suggesting it will remain at a slow 25W, while others hint at an upgrade to 45W. As for built-in Qi2, leaks suggest Samsung is pushing for more Qi2 accessories, which would indicate the inclusion of magnets, but nothing is confirmed yet.

And... that's about it. We'll likely see some new Galaxy AI features that will be forgotten in a few weeks. While the Galaxy S26 won't be a bad phone, it's not worth waiting for.

So, what are your options?

If you're in the market for a new phone, there are more exciting choices available today than waiting for a minimally upgraded Galaxy S26 or S26 Plus. If you're set on a Galaxy phone and love Samsung's One UI, there are only three reasons to wait for February 25: a) your carrier plan allows a free upgrade to the S26, b) you really need faster charging in your daily life and want to see if the 45W charging rumor is true, or c) you expect the Galaxy S25's price to drop further when the S26 launches, making it a better deal than now.

Otherwise, there's no need to wait. The Galaxy S25 offers nearly the same features and can already be purchased at a discounted price. It's currently available for around $650 on Amazon, but it often drops to $600 or lower. That's $200 less than what the Galaxy S26 is expected to launch at, assuming no price hikes in the US. You may also be able to get the Galaxy S25 for much less on a carrier deal. Since Samsung's pre-order offers and bonuses are not as attractive these days, the Galaxy S26 is unlikely to have a better launch price.

This makes the Galaxy S25 a more sensible purchase over the next few months. It also explains why the Galaxy S25 is experiencing a sales increase several months after its launch. Perhaps everyone has realized that waiting is pointless.

And this is the part most people miss... If you're open to other brands, there are many interesting alternatives. The OnePlus 13 starts at around $800 for the 12GB/256GB version and offers a more versatile camera setup with a larger battery and faster charging, and it can often be found at a lower price. The Google Pixel 10 is now discounted to $650, just like the Galaxy S25. It offers a superior camera experience with a 5x telephoto lens, has built-in Qi2, and a much brighter display. Outside the US, options from Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, and others are way more appealing than the Galaxy S26 will ever be.

So, skip the wait, keep an eye on the prices of these phones, wait for a good deal, and grab them. The only way Samsung will realize it made a mistake by stagnating for so long is if it sees its sales numbers and profits drop.

What do you think? Are you holding out for the Galaxy S26, or are you considering other options? Share your thoughts in the comments below!