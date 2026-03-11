Why the ’90s See-Through Tech Is Making a Modern Comeback | Retro Gadget Revival (2026)

The 90s are making a comeback, and it's all about embracing the see-through tech trend once again. But why now? It's a rebellion against the mysterious, hidden technology of today.

February 1, 2026, marks a turning point as we revisit the late 90s, when transparent plastic became the ultimate fashion statement for personal tech. While transparency had been around for utilitarian purposes, the turn of the millennium saw tech companies embracing it as a design choice. Fast forward a quarter-century, and this style is back with a bang!

Remember the iconic Apple iMac G3 from 1998, with its transparent shell revealing the inner workings? Or the Nintendo Game Boy Color from the same year? These devices, along with home phones, TVs, and various other gadgets, proudly displayed their internal components, marking a shift from the bulky, beige technology of the past.

But here's the twist: In an age where technology has become increasingly intangible, with tiny chips and remote data centers, the desire for transparency is making a comeback. People yearn for a connection to the tangible, physical aspects of technology, and see-through designs offer just that.

Tech companies are tapping into this nostalgia, with firms like Nothing creating smartphones and earbuds with transparent panels, showcasing screws, circuits, and aesthetic elements. Audio brands like Beats and Sony are joining the trend with see-through earbuds, and Audio Technica has even released a transparent turntable, catering to the vinyl revival.

The trend extends beyond audio. Drone giant DJI's robot vacuum cleaner is see-through, a bold statement of confidence in its cleaning abilities. PC accessory maker Razer has taken a unique approach, adding transparent casings to their gadgets, revealing colorful lighting and bare LEDs. Charlie Bolton, Razer's design head, highlights the complexity of achieving this look without appearing cheap, requiring a balance of transparencies and opaque elements.

And this is the part most people miss: The transparency trend is not just about aesthetics. It's a statement of trust and honesty. In an era of AI-driven systems and digital obscurity, transparent tech offers a glimpse into the inner workings, reassuring users that there's nothing to hide. It's a bold move, inviting users to reconnect with the physicality of technology.

The gaming industry is particularly embracing this trend, with modern recreations of classic consoles like PlayStation and Nintendo 64 featuring transparent designs. Enthusiasts are even creating transparent circuit boards for custom Game Boys. The Commodore 64 Ultimate, a recreation of the iconic computer, offers a fully transparent option, complete with LEDs, harkening back to a simpler, more hands-on era.

So, is this trend just a nostalgic fad, or is there a deeper meaning? Are we witnessing a backlash against the complexities of modern technology, or simply a desire to reconnect with the past? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the future of see-through tech.