Why Ted Hurst is a College Football Freak! | Bruce Feldman's Freaks List Breakdown (2026)

The Making of a 'Freak' Athlete: Ted Hurst's Rise to the Top

In the world of college football, certain players capture the spotlight for their extraordinary physical abilities, earning them a spot on the coveted 'Freaks List'. This annual tradition, crafted by the esteemed Bruce Feldman, has become a phenomenon in its own right, with NFL scouts and college sports enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. And this year, Ted Hurst, the Georgia State wide receiver, has secured his place among the elite.

Hurst's journey to becoming a 'freak' athlete is a testament to natural talent and hard work. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 198 pounds, he possesses the ideal physique for his position. But it's not just his size that sets him off; it's his speed and agility.

What makes Hurst particularly fascinating is his ability to combine size with speed, a rare trait in wide receivers. His 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash is impressive, especially considering his height. But it's not just about straight-line speed. Hurst's broad jump of 10-foot-8 and three-cone time of 6.93 seconds showcase his explosive power and change of direction abilities, respectively. These are the attributes that truly set him apart and make NFL scouts drool.

Personally, I find it intriguing how certain athletes, like Hurst, seem to defy the conventional wisdom that you either have speed or size. He challenges the notion that you can't teach speed, proving that natural athleticism can be honed and refined. This raises a deeper question: Are some athletes simply born with a genetic advantage, or is there a secret formula to unlocking their full potential?

In the case of Hurst, his two seasons at Valdosta State and subsequent transfer to Georgia State have allowed him to showcase his talents on a bigger stage. His debut season in the Sun Belt conference was nothing short of remarkable, with 56 receptions for 961 yards and a record-breaking nine touchdowns. But it was his game-winning touchdown against Vanderbilt, with just 15 seconds left on the clock, that truly solidified his status as a rising star.

One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of such performances on the college football landscape. Hurst's success has put Georgia State in the spotlight, attracting attention from NFL scouts and media alike. This is a testament to the power of individual talent in shaping a team's reputation and success.

From my perspective, the 'Freaks List' serves as more than just a showcase of athletic prowess. It highlights the fine line between natural talent and the potential for greatness. It also underscores the importance of recognizing and nurturing these exceptional abilities. For Hurst, being listed as a 'freak' athlete is not just a label; it's a testament to his hard work and dedication, and a sign of even greater things to come.

As we eagerly await his performance in the upcoming season, one can't help but wonder what other 'freaks' are out there, waiting to be discovered. The world of college football is a treasure trove of untapped potential, and the 'Freaks List' is our annual reminder of that thrilling reality.