Why St. John's Went Ahead with Garbage Collection Despite the Snowstorm (2026)

St. John's Defies Expectations: Garbage Collection on a Snow Day!

In a surprising turn of events, the city of St. John's decided to proceed with garbage collection on Monday, despite the heavy snowfall that blanketed the city overnight. This decision has left residents in a state of confusion and curiosity, especially those in areas like Kenmount Terrace.

But why did the city take this unexpected step?

The city authorities explained that multiple factors influenced their decision. One key consideration was the wind conditions, which can significantly impact the feasibility of garbage collection. After a thorough review, they determined that proceeding with the collection was the best course of action.

However, many residents were caught off guard, as they had assumed that the snow-covered roads and uncleared driveways would prevent the usual garbage collection. This assumption led to some residents not even attempting to bring their garbage to the curb.

And here's the twist: The city had actually informed residents the previous day that an additional garbage and recycling collection would take place on Monday. This crucial detail may have been overlooked by some, adding to the confusion.

This situation raises an interesting question: How can cities effectively communicate last-minute changes in services to residents, especially during challenging weather conditions?

Feel free to share your thoughts on this unexpected garbage collection event and the city's decision-making process!