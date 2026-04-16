Why SCHD is a Bad Investment for 2023 | Stock Market Analysis (2026)

Starting the new year by investing in SCHD might not be the best decision for many investors, and here's why you should consider alternatives.

First and foremost, let’s clarify a crucial point: I don't hold any shares, options, or derivatives related to the companies discussed in this article, nor do I plan to acquire any within the next 72 hours. This piece reflects my personalized views, crafted entirely by me without any external compensation, except for my association with Seeking Alpha. Additionally, I'm not connected to any of the companies referenced here.

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Now, it’s vital to understand that past performance does not guarantee future outcomes. Although it might seem tempting to follow trends based on previous success, each investor's situation is unique, and what works for one might not suit another. Therefore, no specific recommendations are being made regarding whether an investment in SCHD is right for you. It’s also important to note that the opinions shared above may not represent the broader views of Seeking Alpha. As a reminder, Seeking Alpha does not operate as a licensed securities dealer or broker, nor does it function as an investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts come from various backgrounds, including both professional and individual investors, and they may lack the licenses or certifications some might expect from financial professionals.

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But here's where it gets controversial: many investors blindly follow popular ETFs like SCHD without fully understanding their implications. It's essential to ask yourself: Are you merely chasing after what's hot right now, or are you making a well-informed decision based on thorough research? Investment choices should ideally align with your long-term financial goals, risk tolerance, and market understanding. So, as we embark on this new year, take a moment to reflect—are you ready to dive into SCHD, or would it be wiser to explore other avenues? I invite you to share your thoughts. Do you agree with this assessment, or do you believe SCHD still holds value for 2026? Let's discuss!

Why SCHD is a Bad Investment for 2023 | Stock Market Analysis (2026)

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