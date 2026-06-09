Why Rio Ngumoha Isn't Starting for Liverpool: Arne Slot's Explanation (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Rio Ngumoha, at just 17, is already one of the most talked-about young talents in the Premier League, yet he’s still not starting for Liverpool. But here’s where it gets controversial—is Arne Slot holding him back, or is this the perfect strategy for nurturing a future superstar? Let’s dive in.

With fans and pundits alike calling for Rio Ngumoha to take the field from the starting whistle, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shed light on why the young winger remains a super-sub rather than a starter. Ngumoha’s recent 13-minute cameo at Nottingham Forest, where he helped secure a late 1-0 win, only fueled the debate. Jamie Carragher even went as far as saying, ‘He needs to be starting games,’ citing the team’s lack of pace and penetration in wide areas. And this is the part most people miss—while Ngumoha has already played more Premier League minutes than any other 17-year-old this season, his role is carefully managed for a reason.

To put it in perspective, Ngumoha has logged 89 minutes in the Premier League this season, more than any other player his age. The next closest is Brighton’s Harry Howell with 80 minutes. Even more impressive? Only seven 18-year-olds have clocked more minutes than him. This isn’t just a fluke—it’s a testament to his talent. As Slot explained, ‘He has incredible potential. Otherwise, at 17, you don’t play as many minutes as he does in the Premier League, let alone at Liverpool.’

But here’s the catch: talent alone isn’t enough. Slot emphasized, ‘Talent is only the start of a career. You need so many other things—mentality, physicality, and the ability to hold your own against seasoned athletes.’ Ngumoha’s recent performances have shown glimpses of this, with Slot noting, ‘He’s making progress more and more, and that’s why you see him playing more. He gets stronger.’ Yet, the question remains: is he ready for the full 90 minutes week in, week out?

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is it better to throw young talents like Ngumoha into the deep end early, or should clubs like Liverpool take a more measured approach, prioritizing long-term development over short-term gains? Slot’s strategy seems to lean toward the latter, but is he right?

Ngumoha’s situation is further complicated by the physical demands of the Premier League. As Slot pointed out, ‘We face 25, 26, 27, 28-year-old athletes as opponents. Most teams have players of different ages and physicality. For him to show this already at 17 says something about his talent.’ But is that enough to justify a starting spot, or is Slot’s cautious approach the key to unlocking Ngumoha’s full potential?

Let’s spark some debate: Should Rio Ngumoha be more than just an impact sub? Is it time to trust him with Premier League starts, or is Slot’s careful management the right call for his long-term career? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you!