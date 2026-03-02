Why Phoenix Mercury's 2024 Season Against Eastern Teams Was a Game-Changer | WNBA Analysis (2026)

The Phoenix Mercury's journey in the 2024 WNBA season was a tale of resilience and redemption. After a disappointing 2023, they fought their way back to the playoffs, leaving fans and critics alike with a crucial question: How significant were their series against Eastern Conference teams in this turnaround?

The Mercury's 2024 season started with a record of 19-21, securing a playoff spot. But the real test of their mettle came in the postseason, where they faced the formidable Minnesota Lynx. And this is where the story takes an unexpected turn. The Lynx swept the Mercury in the first round, yet went on to reach the WNBA Finals, proving the Mercury's ability to compete with the league's elite.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the Mercury's performance against Eastern Conference teams showcased their potential. They finished with a respectable 3-3 record in series against Eastern opponents. One standout series was against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix dominated, winning 3-1, with a thrilling 88-85 victory in the opener. Kahleah Copper, the rising star, shone brightly with a career-high 38 points and 13 free throws. This game was a testament to Copper's talent and the team's ability to rally around their new leader.

The Dream struck back in the second game, but the Mercury's resilience was on full display as they won the next two games to seal the series. They then swept the Chicago Sky, with Copper and Griner leading the charge. This series highlighted the depth of the Mercury's talent and their ability to adapt and overcome.

However, the Mercury faced challenges against other Eastern teams. They were swept by the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever, and lost to the New York Liberty in a close 2-1 series. But they bounced back against the Washington Mystics, winning 2-1, showcasing their determination and growth.

And this is the part most people miss: these series against Eastern Conference teams were more than just wins and losses. They were a proving ground for the Mercury's new strategies and a chance to build momentum. The team's success in these series was a key factor in their overall improvement and a stepping stone to a stronger 2025 season.

The Mercury's 2024 campaign was a rollercoaster, but it ended on a high note. They proved they could compete with the best and were on the right path. Their series against Eastern teams were a crucial part of this journey, offering valuable lessons and a platform for growth.

So, were these series against Eastern Conference teams the catalyst for the Phoenix Mercury's resurgence? The answer is up for debate. What do you think? Share your thoughts on this controversial topic and let's spark a conversation about the Mercury's path to success!

