Why Pensioners Aren't Giving Up Work (or Paying Much Tax) (2026)

The phenomenon of working pensioners is a fascinating twist in Britain's labor landscape. While young adults are increasingly opting out of the traditional workforce, our nation's elders are embracing it with open arms. This trend raises intriguing questions about the motivations and implications of this demographic shift.

Meet Danielle Barbereau, a 67-year-old divorce coach who has no plans to retire. Her journey from academic to self-employed professional is a testament to the power of passion and purpose. Barbereau's story is not unique; according to HM Revenue & Customs, over 2 million people aged 66 and older were working during the 2024-25 tax year, despite being past the state pension age.

But here's where it gets controversial: the tax implications of this trend. An anomaly in the tax system means that once you reach state pension age, you stop paying national insurance on wages, but you're still liable for income tax. This exemption, which costs the Treasury around £1.1 billion annually, has sparked debates about fairness and intergenerational wealth.

Toby Whelton from the Intergenerational Foundation highlights the despair felt by young workers, who see their older counterparts enjoying significant tax advantages. "We have a generation feeling forgotten, with slim chances of achieving their parents' property wealth. Work is no longer the path to typical milestones," he says. "Young people are relying on intergenerational transfers instead."

And this is the part most people miss: the potential impact on income tax receipts. Analysts warn that removing the national insurance exemption could drive older people out of the workforce, reducing tax revenue. In 2022-23, the over-70s paid £19.1 billion in income tax, a significant contribution to the nation's finances.

For Barbereau, the idea of paying national insurance on her freelance income is a bitter pill to swallow. "I've been contributing to the system since I was 18. I've never objected to paying my fair share, but why should I continue now?" she asks.

As we navigate these complex issues, one thing is clear: the traditional notions of retirement and work are evolving. The question remains: how can we ensure a fair and sustainable tax system that supports all generations?

