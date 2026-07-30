Why PBS is the Best Streaming Service of 2023 (2026)

The PBS streaming app is a shining example of what a streaming service should be. It's a curated, high-quality, and informative platform that offers a diverse range of content, from news to documentaries to classic TV shows. In a world where non-commercial media is under threat, PBS stands out as a beacon of quality and integrity. The app's strength lies in its ability to provide a well-rounded perspective on current affairs, history, and culture, all while maintaining a high level of journalistic integrity. This is particularly evident in the PBS News Hour, which sets the standard for broadcast journalism. It provides in-depth analysis and coverage of important issues, such as online extremism and the political climate, without resorting to sensationalism or shallow entertainment. The app's documentary section is also impressive, offering a mix of critically acclaimed and lesser-known films that explore a wide range of topics. From the rise of book bans in conservative American towns to the tourism industry of Natchez, Mississippi, the PBS app provides a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. The inclusion of Ken Burns documentaries, such as 'The American Revolution' and 'The Civil War', further enhances the app's appeal, offering a deep dive into American history and culture. Additionally, the app's British programming, including 'Count of Monte Cristo', 'All Creatures Great and Small', and 'Downton Abbey', adds a touch of international flavor. PBS's commitment to quality and diversity is a refreshing contrast to the often-politicized and commercialized media landscape. It serves as a reminder that non-commercial media can thrive and provide valuable content to audiences. In a world where streaming services are often criticized for their lack of curation and quality control, PBS stands out as a shining example of what can be achieved when money supports the arts and doesn't just control them. As an individual who values well-informed and diverse content, I highly recommend the PBS streaming app. It's a platform that truly enriches the viewing experience and provides a much-needed counterbalance to the often-sensationalized media environment.

Why PBS is the Best Streaming Service of 2023 (2026)

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