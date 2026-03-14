Why Patriots Believe Drake Maye is Their AFC Title Game Advantage | NFL Playoffs 2026 (2026)

The New England Patriots' faith in their young quarterback, Drake Maye, is unwavering as they gear up for the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. This 23-year-old phenomenon has already made significant strides in his second season, emerging as an MVP finalist. But here's where it gets controversial: can he truly lead the Patriots back to the Super Bowl?

His teammates certainly think so. DeMario "Pop" Douglas, a receiver on the team, praised Maye's composure and leadership skills after their AFC Divisional Round victory. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Douglas described Maye as "cool, calm, and unrattled." He further noted that Maye's ability to adapt his communication style to each player's preferences is a key strength.

"He treats every guy differently. He knows how to motivate each of us in our own unique way," Wolfe quoted Douglas as saying.

Milton Williams, a defensive tackle who won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, also expressed his belief in Maye's potential. Williams sees Maye as a "hungry" quarterback with the skills to emulate Jalen Hurts' MVP performance.

"Drake has what it takes to be a Super Bowl MVP-caliber quarterback," Wolfe recalled Williams saying.

The Patriots' confidence in Maye is evident, and they believe they have an advantage at the quarterback position. But can Maye deliver and lead his team to glory? The AFC Championship Game, starting at 3 p.m. ET on CBS this Sunday, will provide the answer.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about talent; it's about leadership, adaptability, and the ability to inspire. Can Drake Maye rise to the occasion and prove his worth? The stage is set, and the nation will be watching.