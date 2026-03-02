Why Nigeria's Ban on Sachet Alcohol Matters: A Public Health Crisis (2026)

Nigeria’s decision to lift the ban on sachet alcohol has sparked a fierce debate, with public health advocates warning of dire consequences for communities, especially children. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the government cites security concerns, critics argue this move prioritizes industry profits over the well-being of the nation’s most vulnerable. Let’s dive into why this reversal has experts up in arms and what it means for the future of public health in Nigeria.

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has slammed the Federal Government’s decision to reverse the ban on sachet and small-volume alcohol, calling it a major setback for the country’s public health goals. In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, ACPN National Chairman, Mr. Ambrose Ezeh, described the policy shift as “a troubling blow to public health regulation in Nigeria.” This comes after the government directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to halt enforcement of the proposed ban on February 11, also ordering the agency to stop sealing factories and warehouses involved in producing these products.

The directive, issued by Terrence Kuanum, Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was reportedly influenced by a joint intervention from the SGF’s Office and the Office of the National Security Adviser. They cited security concerns arising from continued enforcement. But here’s the part most people miss: the original ban was rooted in evidence-based harm-reduction principles and a commitment to protecting children from the dangers of alcohol misuse.

Ezeh emphasized that the initial directive by NAFDAC was grounded in solid evidence, highlighting the devastating impact of alcohol misuse in Nigeria. For instance, alcohol-related issues account for approximately 29% of preventable deaths in the country and nearly half of all road traffic accidents. In 2016 alone, over 60,000 deaths were linked to alcohol-related causes, including liver disease, alcohol-induced cancers, and fatal crashes. These staggering figures paint a clear picture: alcohol misuse is a national public health emergency that demands urgent and firm regulatory action.

Sachet alcohol, in particular, has been identified as a major driver of harm, especially among vulnerable groups. Its affordability, accessibility, and ease of concealment make it a preferred choice for minors. Studies reveal that many underage individuals independently purchase alcohol, opting for sachets and small bottles because they are cheap, portable, and easy to hide. This raises a critical question: Are we doing enough to shield our children from the dangers of alcohol?

Instead of supporting regulations aimed at harm reduction and child protection, industry actors have ramped up lobbying efforts, reframing the debate around affordability and moderated consumption. Ezeh described this as a distressing erosion of corporate social responsibility, particularly when it comes to safeguarding the health of young people. He argued that the ban on sachet alcohol is not merely a symbolic gesture but a substantive policy statement that Nigeria prioritizes the health and future of its children over short-term commercial gains.

Public health cost-benefit analyses consistently show that the long-term social and economic burdens of alcohol misuse far outweigh any temporary industry benefits. The case against sachet alcohol is clear: its packaging encourages easy access and concealment by minors. Any meaningful policy review must prioritize child safety, regulatory integrity, and evidence-based prevention. Relying solely on warning labels and age restrictions without controlling the supply side would render compliance efforts largely ineffective.

Ezeh also pointed out that this reversal reflects broader enforcement weaknesses, such as the failure to eliminate open drug markets that distribute counterfeit and substandard medicines. These inconsistencies undermine institutional credibility and erode public trust in regulatory bodies. Nigeria now stands at a critical crossroads, where the choice between safeguarding public health and preserving profit margins should be unequivocal. Protecting children, strengthening regulatory governance, and upholding evidence-based policies must remain paramount.

But here’s the controversial question: Is the government’s decision a necessary compromise for security, or a dangerous concession to industry interests at the expense of public health? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Are we striking the right balance, or is this a step backward for Nigeria’s health and future generations?