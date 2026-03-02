Why Mental Health is the Top Reason for Homeschooling in 2025 | Latest Education Trends (2026)

It's a stark reality: mental health is the leading factor driving children to be homeschooled. This isn't just a trend; it's a significant shift in how we're educating our youth. Recent data paints a clear picture of this evolving landscape.

Released by the Department for Education (DfE), the figures for the 2024-25 school year reveal that 175,900 children were homeschooled at some point, a notable increase from the 153,300 reported in 2023-24.

Looking at the autumn term of 2025, 126,000 children were being educated at home. The primary reason cited? Mental health, accounting for 16 percent of these cases. Following closely behind were "philosophical or preferential" reasons, representing 12 percent.

But here's where it gets controversial... Another 16 percent of homeschooled children in autumn 2025 required special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, with 7 percent having an education, health, and care plan (EHCP).

While the overall number of homeschooled pupils rose from 111,700 in autumn 2024 to 126,000 in autumn 2025, there was a dip from 137,200 in summer 2025. The DfE attributes this decrease to some homeschooled children securing their preferred school placements in the autumn.

The 'Scandal' of Missing Education

These figures also shed light on another critical issue: children missing education altogether. The data estimates that 143,500 children were completely absent from education at some point during 2024-25, a slight decrease from the 149,900 in 2023-24.

Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s chief inspector, has previously called the increase in children missing education a “scandal.” The number of children missing education in autumn 2025 was 34,700, a decrease from the 39,200 in autumn 2024.

In 2024, the Children’s Commissioner estimated that a quarter of children transitioning to homeschooling had SEND. Both Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission have voiced concerns about missed opportunities to identify and support children's additional needs early on, which could prevent them from leaving school.

And this is the part most people miss... The Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill aims to introduce stricter regulations on homeschooling, requiring parents to obtain local authority consent in specific situations.

