Why Malaysians Are Still Hooked on Private Vehicles Despite Rail Push (2026)

The latest data on car loans in Malaysia reveals an intriguing trend that has caught the attention of economists and analysts alike. In December 2025, banks witnessed an unprecedented surge in car loan approvals, surpassing even the levels during the Covid lockdowns when interest rates were at their lowest. This spike in car financing raises some thought-provoking questions about Malaysia's transportation landscape and the role of private vehicles in the country.

The Record-Breaking Numbers

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, lenders approved a staggering RM10.7 billion in hire purchases in December 2025. This figure is approximately RM400 million higher than the previous peak in March 2023, a period when the world was still recovering from the economic impact of the Covid pandemic. The total value of car loan applications in the same month reached an even more impressive RM18 billion, highlighting the demand for private vehicles in Malaysia.

A Deeply Entrenched Reliance

Economists and analysts attribute this surge in car sales to a deeply rooted reliance on private vehicle ownership among Malaysians. Despite the government's efforts to expand the Klang Valley LRT and MRT networks, data suggests that the 'last-mile' connectivity issue remains a significant barrier for many. For most Malaysians, the convenience and flexibility offered by private vehicles seem to outweigh the benefits of public transportation, especially when it comes to navigating the bustling cities and suburban areas.

The Role of Subsidies

One of the key factors contributing to this trend is the prolonged hesitation in fully implementing targeted petrol subsidies. While the government has indicated a shift towards a tiered system for RON95 petrol, the delay has kept pump prices artificially low, effectively subsidizing the hire-purchase market. This delay, in my opinion, has created a situation where the cost of owning and operating a private vehicle remains relatively affordable, encouraging more Malaysians to opt for car ownership.

A Broader Perspective

What makes this trend particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect it reveals about Malaysian society. The preference for private vehicles over public transportation suggests a deep-seated desire for independence and control over one's daily commute. It also reflects a cultural shift towards individualism and a sense of personal freedom. Additionally, the convenience and comfort offered by private vehicles, especially in a country with a diverse and sprawling landscape like Malaysia, cannot be overlooked.

The Way Forward

As Malaysia continues to develop its transportation infrastructure, it is essential to strike a balance between encouraging private vehicle ownership and promoting sustainable and efficient public transportation. The government's efforts to expand the rail network are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the 'last-mile' connectivity issue. Investing in innovative solutions, such as ride-sharing services and improved public transport connectivity to residential areas, could be key to reducing reliance on private vehicles.

In conclusion, the record-breaking car loan approvals in December 2025 serve as a reminder of the complex relationship between Malaysians and their vehicles. While private cars offer convenience and flexibility, the environmental and economic implications of such a deep reliance on personal transportation cannot be ignored. It is a challenge that requires a thoughtful and holistic approach, considering the psychological, cultural, and practical aspects of transportation in Malaysia.