Why Lord of the Flies is Still Relevant Today | 1954 Novel Explained (2026)

In a world where hate and division seem to dominate the headlines, it's no wonder that William Golding's timeless classic, 'Lord of the Flies,' has found new relevance and resonance. This 1950s novel, with its chilling exploration of human nature and the descent into savagery, has endured as a powerful commentary on our society.

The story, about a group of boys stranded on an island and their descent into violence, has inspired numerous adaptations, from films to dance shows, each adding a unique layer to its interpretation. But why does this novel continue to captivate and disturb readers and viewers alike?

The Nature of Evil and Its Timeliness

At its core, 'Lord of the Flies' delves into the nature of evil, a theme that remains as pertinent today as it was when the novel was first published. Professor Tim Kendall, an expert on Golding's work, highlights how the urgency of this question shifts with the political climate and global events. In an era marked by rancor and division, the novel's exploration of evil takes on a new dimension.

A Story for Every Generation

Judy Carver, Golding's daughter and director of his estate, emphasizes the novel's timelessness. She believes each generation finds its own interpretation, a perspective supported by her father's own words about the novel belonging to its readers.

Adapting for a New Audience

Jack Thorne, the writer behind the latest TV adaptation, understands the novel's relevance in today's world. He notes the shift from the optimism of the 1990s to a current climate where hate seems easier than love. Thorne's adaptation, now streaming on Netflix, aims to bring this timely message to a new audience.

The Structure and Focus of the Adaptation

Thorne's series structure is unique, with each episode focusing on a different character's perspective. This approach illuminates Golding's work in a fresh way, adding depth to the characters and their motivations. Thorne adds backstories and tweaks episodes while staying true to the novel's core plot and characters.

Cold War Origins and Universal Themes

While the novel's Cold War origins are evident, especially in the initial conception and manuscript, its vagueness has allowed for a multitude of interpretations. From religious readings to environmental angles and the rise of autocratic rulers, the novel's themes have evolved with each generation.

Masculinity and Socialization

Thorne's interpretation focuses on the nuances of masculinity and socialization. He highlights how the boys, having witnessed the trauma of war through their fathers' experiences, play out their socialization. This perspective adds a layer of complexity to the characters, especially Jack, whose quest for power is shown to be a vulnerable attempt at bravado.

Beyond Toxic Masculinity

Thorne avoids the term 'toxic masculinity,' arguing that it has become so commonplace that it's almost terrifying for young men trying to understand their masculinity. Instead, he focuses on the specific context of the 1950s, where the power structure dictated that the leaders, writ small, had to be boys, not girls.

Flashbacks and Parental Relationships

Thorne's flashbacks to the boys' lives before the plane crash emphasize their relationships with their fathers. However, he avoids a simplistic interpretation, showing how these relationships influence but don't solely determine the boys' paths. This adds a layer of complexity and humanity to the characters.

The Lasting Appeal of 'Lord of the Flies'

Thorne believes that Golding's accomplishment lies in his ability to capture the truth about pre-adolescent boys, a truth that remains interesting and relevant today. The novel's title, often used as a shorthand for social dysfunction, undermines its complexity and enduring appeal.

In a world where the rules of warfare and justice seem precarious, 'Lord of the Flies' serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility of civilization and the potential for evil within us all. It's a story that, sadly, will likely remain relevant for generations to come.