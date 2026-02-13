Why Korean Conglomerates Pay College Grads More Than Japan & Taiwan | Salary Comparison (2026)

Unveiling the Salary Secrets of Korean Conglomerates: A Tale of Generous Paychecks and Hidden Challenges

In a recent study that's sure to spark debate, it's revealed that South Korea's conglomerates are offering college graduates significantly higher starting salaries compared to their counterparts in Japan and Taiwan. But here's where it gets controversial: this generous pay scale comes with a catch, and it's not just about the numbers.

According to the Korea Enterprises Federation, newly hired college graduates in South Korea can expect an average annual income of $46,100, which is a whopping 24.5% more than what their peers in Japan earn ($37,047). And when we compare it to Taiwan's $29,877, the difference is even more striking, with Korean graduates at large firms earning a staggering 41.1% more.

To ensure an accurate comparison, the report adjusted wages using purchasing power parity exchange rates from 2024. However, due to data limitations, the definition of 'large companies' varied: firms with at least 500 employees in South Korea and 1,000 in Japan.

Ha Sang-woo, head of the economic research division at KEF, sheds light on this phenomenon. He attributes it to a combination of factors, including a seniority-based pay system and the influence of unions demanding uniform and high wage increases. But there's a potential downside to this scenario, as Ha warns that extending the statutory retirement age to 65 could lead to reduced job opportunities for young people and further exacerbate inequality between large and small companies.

And this is the part most people miss: the pay gap between large and small companies in Korea is significantly wider than in Japan. When we consider the starting salary at small firms with 10 to 99 workers as a benchmark, large firms in Japan have an index of about 114, while in South Korea, it's a concerning 133. This means that not only is the pay gap between large and small companies greater in Korea, but a graduate's salary is more heavily influenced by the size of the firm they join.

So, while Korean conglomerates may be paying their college graduates handsomely, it's a complex issue with potential long-term implications. It raises questions about the sustainability of this practice and its impact on the overall job market and inequality. What are your thoughts? Do you think this pay structure is a positive or negative development? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!