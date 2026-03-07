Why James Cameron Chose New Zealand as His Home: A Look at the Country's Science-First Approach (2026)

James Cameron's New Zealand Revelation: It's About More Than Just the Scenery

In a recent interview, renowned filmmaker James Cameron, known for his iconic works like Titanic and Avatar, revealed the intriguing reason behind his decision to make New Zealand his permanent home. It's not the breathtaking landscapes that initially drew him in, but rather, as he puts it, "the sanity."

During his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Cameron challenged the notion that his choice was solely based on New Zealand's picturesque scenery. "I'm not there for the scenery; I'm there for the sanity," he emphasized.

Cameron's journey to New Zealand began with a visit to Christchurch in 1994, and he eventually made the move permanent in 2020. He shared that he had long planned to live in this country, captivated by its unique charm.

"I fell in love with the country, the scenery, the people, and the way of life," he explained to his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, early in their relationship. This love for New Zealand's holistic appeal has only grown over the years.

Reflecting on the challenges of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron praised New Zealand's government for its effective elimination strategy, which involved strict lockdowns. "New Zealand successfully eliminated the virus twice, but the third time, with a mutated strain, it broke through," he noted.

What truly resonated with Cameron was the country's trust in science and its ability to unite its people towards a common goal. He contrasted this with the political divisions and lower vaccination rates in the United States, asking, "Where would you rather live? A place that embraces science and unity, or one that is polarized and disregards scientific guidance?"

Cameron's decision to become a New Zealand citizen in August last year was a testament to his commitment to this country. He has even pledged that all his future films will be made here, a promise he has kept with the ongoing production of the Avatar series.

So, while New Zealand's stunning scenery may have initially caught Cameron's eye, it's the country's sane and scientific approach to life that has truly won his heart. This revelation offers a unique perspective on the factors that make a place home, and it's a thought-provoking question for all of us: What truly makes a place worth calling home?