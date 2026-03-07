Why James Cameron Chose New Zealand as His Home: A Look at the Country's Science-First Approach (2026)

James Cameron's New Zealand Revelation: It's About More Than Just the Scenery

In a recent interview, renowned filmmaker James Cameron, known for his iconic works like Titanic and Avatar, revealed the intriguing reason behind his decision to make New Zealand his permanent home. It's not the breathtaking landscapes that initially drew him in, but rather, as he puts it, "the sanity."

During his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Cameron challenged the notion that his choice was solely based on New Zealand's picturesque scenery. "I'm not there for the scenery; I'm there for the sanity," he emphasized.

See Also
Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71: Remembering Her Iconic Roles in Home Alone & Schitt's CreekMargot Robbie & Jacob Elordi: On-Screen Chemistry or PR Stunt?Ghost's Tobias Forge: No New Music Planned? What's Next for the Band!

Cameron's journey to New Zealand began with a visit to Christchurch in 1994, and he eventually made the move permanent in 2020. He shared that he had long planned to live in this country, captivated by its unique charm.

"I fell in love with the country, the scenery, the people, and the way of life," he explained to his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, early in their relationship. This love for New Zealand's holistic appeal has only grown over the years.

Reflecting on the challenges of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron praised New Zealand's government for its effective elimination strategy, which involved strict lockdowns. "New Zealand successfully eliminated the virus twice, but the third time, with a mutated strain, it broke through," he noted.

What truly resonated with Cameron was the country's trust in science and its ability to unite its people towards a common goal. He contrasted this with the political divisions and lower vaccination rates in the United States, asking, "Where would you rather live? A place that embraces science and unity, or one that is polarized and disregards scientific guidance?"

Cameron's decision to become a New Zealand citizen in August last year was a testament to his commitment to this country. He has even pledged that all his future films will be made here, a promise he has kept with the ongoing production of the Avatar series.

So, while New Zealand's stunning scenery may have initially caught Cameron's eye, it's the country's sane and scientific approach to life that has truly won his heart. This revelation offers a unique perspective on the factors that make a place home, and it's a thought-provoking question for all of us: What truly makes a place worth calling home?

Why James Cameron Chose New Zealand as His Home: A Look at the Country's Science-First Approach (2026)

References

Top Articles
NASA's Artemis II: Launch Dates & Historic Journey with Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen
SAHPRA Issues Alert on Zinc Picolinate and Selenium Dangers for Kids
Top Tech Innovations from CES 2026: Best of Show Awards
Latest Posts
Nike Astrograbber Sneaker Review: Waxed Canvas Edition
SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites! Falcon 9 Mission from Cape Canaveral
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5966

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.